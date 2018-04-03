Pakistan vs West Indies: Shadab Khan fined for violating players' code of conduct in 2nd T20I
Pakistan's teenage leg-spinner Shadab Khan has been fined for violating the players' code of conduct in a Twenty20 against the Windies, the International Cricket Council said Tuesday.
AFP,
April 03, 2018
- Pakistan Super League, 2018 IU Vs PZ Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 3 wickets
- T20I Women’s Tri-Series in India, 2018 ENGW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat England Women by 57 runs
- Pakistan Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I series, 2018 SLW Vs PAKW Pakistan Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 38 runs
- Pakistan Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I series, 2018 SLW Vs PAKW Sri Lanka Women beat Pakistan Women by 7 wickets
- West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK Vs WI Pakistan beat West Indies by 82 runs
- West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK Vs WI Pakistan beat West Indies by 143 runs
- Australia in South Africa, 4 Test Series, 2018 SA Vs AUS South Africa beat Australia by 492 runs
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2018 NZ Vs ENG New Zealand drew with England
- West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs WI - Apr 3rd, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 MUM vs CHE - Apr 7th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 PUN vs DEL - Apr 8th, 2018, 04:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 KOL vs BLR - Apr 8th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 HYD vs RAJ - Apr 9th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 CHE vs KOL - Apr 10th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 RAJ vs DEL - Apr 11th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 HYD vs MUM - Apr 12th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 BLR vs PUN - Apr 13th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 MUM vs DEL - Apr 14th, 2018, 04:00 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5313
|121
|2
|South Africa
|5154
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3886
|102
|4
|Australia
|4599
|102
|5
|England
|5029
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4374
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|7594
|122
|2
|South Africa
|6911
|117
|3
|England
|7496
|117
|4
|New Zealand
|7081
|114
|5
|Australia
|6376
|112
|6
|Pakistan
|4877
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3272
|126
|2
|Australia
|2513
|126
|3
|India
|4341
|124
|4
|New Zealand
|3013
|116
|5
|West Indies
|2538
|115
|6
|England
|2402
|114
Karachi: Pakistan's teenage leg-spinner Shadab Khan has been fined for violating the players' code of conduct in a Twenty20 against the Windies, the International Cricket Council said Tuesday.
File image of Pakistans Shadab Khan. Reuters
The 19-year-old was fined 20 percent of his match fee and handed a one demerit point following a "send off" signal after dismissing West Indian opener Chadwick Walton in the second Twenty20 international in Karachi on Monday.
"The Pakistan wrist spinner was found to have violated article 2.1.7 of the code, which relates to 'using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batsman upon his dismissal during an international match'," the ICC said in a statement.
The incident happened in the ninth over of the Windies' innings "when Shadab, after dismissing Walton, pointed his finger at the departing batsman and also made an inappropriate comment.
"After the match, Shadab admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by David Boon, the ICC match referee, and as such there was no need for a formal hearing."
Shadab took 2-23 in the match which Pakistan won by 82 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The last fixture is also in Karachi on Tuesday.
Shadab has played one Test, 17 one-dayers and 15 Twenty20 internationals since making his debut last year.
Published Date:
April 03, 2018
| Updated Date: April 03, 2018
Also See
Pakistan vs West Indies: Babar Azam guides hosts to 82-run victory as team takes unassailable lead in three-match series
Highlights, Pakistan vs West Indies, 1st T20I at Karachi: Hosts thrash visitors to win by 143 runs
Pakistan vs West Indies: Visitors falter in first T20I but give host nation a moment it had been eagerly awaiting