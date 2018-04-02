First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PSL | Final Mar 25, 2018
IU Vs PZ
Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 3 wickets
T20IW’s Tri-Series | Final Mar 31, 2018
ENGW Vs AUSW
Australia Women beat England Women by 57 runs
WI in PAK Apr 02, 2018
PAK vs WI
National Stadium, Karachi
WI in PAK Apr 03, 2018
PAK vs WI
National Stadium, Karachi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Pakistan vs West Indies: Cricket makes emphatic return to Karachi as hosts power to 143-run win in 1st T20I

Pakistan, the world's top-ranked T20 side, equalled their highest total in the format of 203-5 in 20 overs before bowling the West Indies out for their lowest-ever T20 total, 60 runs, in 13.4 overs.

AFP, April 02, 2018

Karachi: Pakistan thrashed a depleted West Indies side by 143 runs in the first Twenty20 on Sunday at the National Stadium in Karachi, the first international match in the city for nine years.

Pakistan, the world's top-ranked T20 side, equalled their highest total in the format of 203-5 in 20 overs before bowling the West Indies out for their lowest-ever T20 total, 60 runs, in 13.4 overs.

The Windies, missing their regular skipper Carlos Brathwaite and stars like Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard, could not handle Pakistan's varied bowling attack. Only Marlon Samuels (18), Rayad Emrit (11) and Keemo Paul (10) reached double figures.

Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Amir (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wickets of West Indies batsman Andre Fletcher during the first T20 cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies at The National Stadium in Karachi on April 1, 2018. Pakistan compiled a solid 203-5 in the first Twenty20 international against the West Indies in Karachi, the first international match in the city for nine years. / AFP PHOTO / ASIF HASSAN

Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Amir (C) celebrates with teammates. He snared two wickets. AFP

Pakistan's margin of victory is the second-biggest in T20s, behind Sri Lanka's 172-run win over Kenya in Johannesburg in 2007. Previously, the hosts' biggest victory in T20s was a 102-run win against Bangladesh in Karachi in 2008, after scoring 203-5.

Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nawaz and Shoaib Malik got two wickets each. Debutant Hussain Talat top-scored for Pakistan with a 37-ball 41, hitting a six and two boundaries. He added 75 for the third wicket with skipper Sarfraz Ahmed, who scored a 22-ball 38 with a six and four boundaries.

Opener Fakhar Zaman hit a 24-ball 39, while Shoaib Malik played a fiery knock of 37 not out, facing 14 deliveries and hitting two sixes and four boundaries. The charge helped Pakistan get 66 in the last five overs.

Despite this being the first international match in Karachi, Pakistan's largest city, only 18,000 people watched the match in the 33,000-capacity stadium. But those present were in a celebratory mood.

"It's something we've been trying to prove, that it's safe to play here," said Zehra Kazmi, a housewife. Aftab Khan, a student, said he was hoping for more top-level cricket on Pakistani soil.

"I can't express my feelings in words so we welcome all the players from the international cricket," he said. "They should come to Pakistan and play... because Pakistan is a very peaceful country.”

The three-match T20 series against the Windies is seen as a big step towards reviving international cricket in Pakistan, which was suspended in 2009 following a 2009 militant attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore.

Pakistan hosted five limited over internationals against Zimbabwe in 2015 before last year's final of the Pakistan Super League, followed by a T20 series against a World XI and a T20 against Sri Lanka.

This year Pakistan staged two PSL play-offs in Lahore before last Sunday's final of the T20 tournament in Karachi

Published Date: April 02, 2018 | Updated Date: April 02, 2018

Tags : #Carlos Brathwaite #Chris Gayle #Cricket #Fakhar Zaman #Hussain Talat #Kieron Pollard #Marlon Samuels #Mohammad Nawaz #Pakistan Super League #Pakistan Vs West Indies #Pakistan Vs West Indies 2018 #Rayad Emrit #Shoaib Malik

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3272 126
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 124
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 England 2402 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all