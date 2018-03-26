Pakistan name three uncapped players for T20I series against West Indies; Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz dropped
The Pakistani selectors included three uncapped players in a 15-member squad announced on Monday for the scheduled three-match T20 series against the West Indies from Sunday.
March 26, 2018
Karachi: The Pakistani selectors included three uncapped players in a 15-member squad announced on Monday for the scheduled three-match T20 series against the West Indies from Sunday.
All the three uncapped players, left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, allrounder Hussain Talat and hard-hitting batsman Asif Ali performed impressively in the third Pakistan Super League that concluded yesterday with the final at the national stadium here.
Shaheen Shah Afridi impressed with his performances during the PSL. Image Courtesy: Twitter/
@thePSLt20
Asif struck an eight-ball 26 with four sixes to lead Islamabad United to their second PSL title against Peshawar Zalmi in an exciting final played out before a packed crowd celebrating its first big-time cricket match in nine years.
Despite stringent security measures, hot weather and other issues people thronged to the stadium to watch the match, making it a roaring success.
Talat and Asif played for the Islamabad outfit in the PSL, while Afridi figured for Lahore Qalanders, taking a five-for in one match.
The youngster had also done well in the ICC Youth World Cup in New Zealand earlier this year which India won.
The selectors also rewarded left-arm pacer Rahat Ali for his impressive bowling in the PSL, as he makes a comeback to the team after last playing in Australia in December, 2016.
Rahat who has played 20 Tests and 14 ODIs last played in a Test in Brisbane.
The selectors, however, had no spot for veteran batsman Mohammad Hafeez who is struggling to get his bowling action cleared by the ICC while experienced pacer Wahab Riaz has also been overlooked despite bowling well in the PSL.
The three T20 games against the West Indies will be played on April 1, 2 and 3.
Pakistan squad: Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Sarfaraz Ahmed (Capt), Faheem Ashraf, Muhammad Nawaz, Shahdab Khan, Muhammad Aamir, Hasan Ali, RahatAli, Usman Khan Shinwari and Shaheen Shah Afridi.
