First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in SL | 2nd ODI Aug 24, 2017
SL Vs IND
India beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets (D/L method)
IND in SL | 1st ODI Aug 20, 2017
SL Vs IND
India beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets
AUS in BAN | 27 Aug 2017
BAN vs AUS
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
IND in SL | 27 Aug 2017
SL vs IND
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Pakistan leave out Mohammad Hafeez, Kamran Akmal out of 16-man T20 squad to face World XI

AFP, Aug, 26 2017

Karachi: Pakistan left out experienced all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez and mis-firing opener Kamran Akmal from the 16-man squad for the three-match Twenty20 series against a World XI next month.

The series, to be played in Lahore and given international status by the International Cricket Council, is seen as an attempt to revive international cricket in Pakistan.

File photo of Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez. Reuters

File photo of Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez. Reuters

Pakistan have not hosted international cricket — barring a short limited over series against Zimbabwe in 2015 — since terrorists' attacks on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore in March 2009.

The World XI will be led by South African skipper Faf du Plessis and will have 13 other players from seven Test playing countries.

The three-match series will start from 12 September with the remaining two matches scheduled to take place on 13 September and 15 September.

Sarfraz Ahmed will lead the Pakistan side which also sees the recall of paceman Sohail Khan, allrounder Aamer Yamin, and Umar Amin.

Hafeez and Kamran were part of Pakistan's squad for the tour of the West Indies in March this year but were unable to keep their spot due to lack of performances.

Also out from that squad are Sohail Tanveer and Wahab Riaz.

Chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq believed the series will give youngsters a chance to mature.

“The squad is a combination of the fine blend of youth and senior players. It would be good for the young players to get a chance to play on the home ground and perform in front of the local public”, said Inzamam.

Pakistan squad:

Sarfraz Ahmad (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Baber Azam, Shoaib Malik, Umar Amin, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Amir, Ruman Raees, Usman Shinwari, Sohail Khan

Published Date: Aug 26, 2017 | Updated Date: Aug 26, 2017

Also See


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4097 105
4 Australia 3087 100
5 New Zealand 3114 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 5957 119
2 Australia 5505 117
3 India 4717 115
4 England 5645 113
5 New Zealand 5123 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 1625 125
2 England 1962 123
3 Pakistan 2417 121
4 West Indies 2222 117
5 India 2183 115
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all