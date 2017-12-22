First Cricket
Pakistan desperate to host Asia Emerging Nations Cup in April despite strong opposition from BCCI

Besides India, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has also objected to Pakistan hosting the tournament citing security concerns.

PTI, Dec, 22 2017

Karachi: Pakistan is in no mood to give up its right to host the Asia Emerging Nations Cup in April despite strong opposition from the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI).

Besides India, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has also objected to Pakistan hosting the tournament citing security concerns.

File image of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Najam Sethi. AP

File image of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Najam Sethi. AP

"Pakistan was given hosting rights when the ACC meeting was held in Lahore on 29 October and India and Bangladesh representatives were not present in that meeting," a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official said.

He said when the recent ACC board meeting was held last week in Dubai the Indian and Bangladesh boards made it clear that Pakistan couldn't host the event since many teams had raised security concerns.

They asked for a new venue to be finalised for the event.

"We will do everything in our power to ensure that we do host the Asian Emerging Nations Cup," the official said.

The PCB official said for the time being the matter had been put on hold and it was wrong to say that the tournament had been moved out of Pakistan.

"The main objection raised by India is that in current political scenario India can't send its team to play anywhere in Pakistan and it should have been consulted before deciding the venue," he said.

PCB chief Najam Sethi had made the announcement about Pakistan hosting the Asia Emerging Nations Cup in April when Sri Lanka came to Lahore to play the lone T20 match on October 29.

BCCI and PCB are already at loggerheads over the latter's decision to file a compensation claim with the ICC's Dispute Resolution Committee.

PCB is seeking around USD 60 million compensation from the BCCI for not honouring a MoU signed between the two boards in 2014 under which both countries were to play six bilateral series between 2015 and 2023.

Published Date: Dec 22, 2017 | Updated Date: Dec 22, 2017

