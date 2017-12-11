Pakistan batsman Nasir Jamshed handed one year ban after failing to cooperate with PCB's corruption probe

Pakistan batsman Nasir Jamshed has been banned for a year for failing to cooperate with the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) regarding an investigation into corruption, the governing body said on Monday.
File image of banned Pakistani batsman Nasir Jamshed. AFP
Jamshed, who has played 48 one-day internationals for Pakistan, was suspended from all forms of cricket in February for violating the PCB’s anti-corruption code.
“Anti Corruption Tribunal has imposed one year ban on cricketer Nasir Jamshed for non-co-operation with PCB ACU, more charges will be brought up in near future,” the PCB said on their official Twitter account.
The 27-year-old did not participate in the first two editions of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) but is alleged to have played a major role in the spot-fixing scandal that engulfed the Twenty20 tournament earlier this year.
Batsmen Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif were handed five-year bans for their role in the scandal, while paceman Mohammad Irfan and all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz received respective suspensions for 12 and two months.
Published Date: Dec 11, 2017
Dec 11, 2017
