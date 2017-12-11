First Cricket
Pakistan batsman Nasir Jamshed handed one year ban after failing to cooperate with PCB's corruption probe

Pakistan batsman Nasir Jamshed has been banned for a year for failing to co-operate with the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) regarding an investigation into corruption

Reuters, Dec, 11 2017

Pakistan batsman Nasir Jamshed has been banned for a year for failing to cooperate with the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) regarding an investigation into corruption, the governing body said on Monday.

File image of banned Pakistani batsman Nasir Jamshed. AFP

File image of banned Pakistani batsman Nasir Jamshed. AFP

Jamshed, who has played 48 one-day internationals for Pakistan, was suspended from all forms of cricket in February for violating the PCB’s anti-corruption code.

“Anti Corruption Tribunal has imposed one year ban on cricketer Nasir Jamshed for non-co-operation with PCB ACU, more charges will be brought up in near future,” the PCB said on their official Twitter account.

The 27-year-old did not participate in the first two editions of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) but is alleged to have played a major role in the spot-fixing scandal that engulfed the Twenty20 tournament earlier this year.

Batsmen Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif were handed five-year bans for their role in the scandal, while paceman Mohammad Irfan and all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz received respective suspensions for 12 and two months.

Published Date: Dec 11, 2017 | Updated Date: Dec 11, 2017

CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6412 119
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

