IND in SL | 4th ODI Aug 31, 2017
SL Vs IND
India beat Sri Lanka by 168 runs
IND in SL | 3rd ODI Aug 27, 2017
SL Vs IND
India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
IND in SL | 03 Sep 2017
SL vs IND
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
AUS in BAN | 04 Sep 2017
BAN vs AUS
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong
One arrested over arrow attack during match between Surrey and Middlesex at The Oval

FirstCricket Staff, Sep, 03 2017

London: Police arrested a man on Saturday in connection with Thursday's bizarre arrow attack during a county cricket match at The Oval.

The 35-year-old man was subsequently 'bailed pending further enquiries to a date in late September' the police said in a statement.

Representative image. Getty Images

Representative image. Getty Images

The fourth and final day of the County Championship game between Surrey and Middlesex was abandoned as a draw after the arrow, reported to have a metal tip, landed near Surrey fielder Ollie Pope and close to the pitch.

"Detectives investigating an incident where a crossbow bolt was loosed into the Oval Cricket Ground have arrested a man," read the police statement.

"The 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted GBH this morning."

They are still pursuing enquiries and have asked for any footage the 1000 or so spectators might have of the incident.

"There were significant crowds watching the match and it is likely that a number of those present will have footage of the incident that could assist in our investigation," said Detective Constable Dominic Landragin.

"Although nobody was injured, this was a reckless action taken with no regard for the safety and well-being of the spectators or the players."

"It is important that we trace those responsible and I urge anyone who has footage of the incident to get in touch as soon as possible."

Published Date: Sep 03, 2017 | Updated Date: Sep 03, 2017

CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4097 105
4 Australia 3087 100
5 New Zealand 3114 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 5957 119
2 Australia 5505 117
3 India 4992 116
4 England 5645 113
5 New Zealand 5123 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 1625 125
2 England 1962 123
3 Pakistan 2417 121
4 West Indies 2222 117
5 India 2183 115
Full Ranking

