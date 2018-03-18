Nidahas Trophy 2018: When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh final, coverage on TV and live streaming on JioTV
Here's all that you need to know about the coverage of the Nidahas Trophy 2018 final between India and Bangladesh.
FirstCricket Staff,
March 18, 2018
The Nidahas Trophy, the T20I tri-series that marks 70 years of Sri Lankan independence, is just one game away from reaching its conclusion, although the hosts will play spectators in the final as India take on Bangladesh at the R Premadasa Stadium.
While India still go into the final as the favourites, having won three of the four games that they've played so far, one cannot ignore the claim made by Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan about the momentum being on their side with their memorable two-wicket win over Sri Lanka on Friday.
The Tigers made it to the final after holding their nerve and edging Sri Lanka out in a closely-contested, albeit ill-tempered clash that saw sparks fly between members of both teams towards the closing stages of the game, with the trigger being a no-ball that wasn't signalled by the umpire. The altercations continued after the match as well, as a Bangladesh player was accused of smashing the glass in their dressing room.
File image of Rohit Sharma. AP
However, Bangladesh will look to put that incident behind and start afresh when they take on the Rohit Sharma-led India in the summit clash on Sunday. India emerged on top of the points table despite fielding a squad that is devoid of several stars, including Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. In their absence, young guns such as Washington Sundar have made the most of the opportunities handed to them, and have added to the selectors' headache.
Here's everything that you need to know about the much-anticipated final:
When and where will the final between India and Bangladesh be played?
The final between India and Bangladesh will be played at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday, 18 March, 2018.
How do I watch the final between India and Bangladesh?
The India vs Bangladesh final will be broadcast on DSport. You can also catch the live coverage on Rishtey Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex HD for Hindi commentary.
What time will live coverage of the final between India and Bangladesh start?
The live coverage of the tournament will start from 6.00 pm, with the toss at 6.30 pm and match to begin at 7.00 pm IST.
Where can I follow the match online?
The matches will be streamed online on JioTV.
What are the Indian and Bangladesh squads:
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj
Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan(c), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Sabbir Rahman, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Abu Jayed, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Imrul Kayes, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Ariful Haque, Nazmul Islam, Abu Hider Rony
Published Date:
March 18, 2018
| Updated Date: March 18, 2018
