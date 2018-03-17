Nidahas Trophy 2018: Shakib Al Hasan fined, handed demerit point; Nurul Hasan penalised for breaching ICC's code of conduct
Shakib Al Hasan was fined 25 per cent of his match fees and handed a demerit point for "remonstrating" umpires' decision. Nurul Hasan was found guilty of violating Article 2.1.2, which deals with conduct that brings the game into disrepute.
PTI
March 17, 2018
Colombo: Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan was fined 25 per cent of his match fees and handed a demerit point for "remonstrating" umpires' decision during their Twenty20 match against Sri Lanka on Friday.
Reserve player Nurul Hasan was also fined 25 per cent of his match fees and given one demerit point for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct in a separate incident.
Shakib was found to have breached Article 2.1.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game, while Nurul was found guilty of violating Article 2.1.2, which deals with conduct that brings the game into disrepute.
Tempers flared in Colombo as Bangladesh's Nurul Hasan (2L) exchanged heated words with Sri Lanka's skipper Thisara Perera (R). AFP
The incident involving Shakib happened the in 20th over of the Bangladesh innings when he came to the edge of the boundary and gestured at his batsmen to come off the field while remonstrating against an umpiring decision.
As regards Nurul, the reserve player argued and pointed finger at Sri Lanka captain Thisara Perera which led to unruly public behaviour after he was sent by the team on to the field of play to pass on a message to the two batsmen.
"On Saturday morning, both Shakib and Nurul pleaded guilty to the offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by Chris Broad of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing," an ICC release said.
This was the first time one demerit point either player has had since the system came into effect on 22 September 2016.
Friday's incidents were disappointing as you don't want to see such player behaviour during any level of cricket. I understand that it was a tense and an edge-of-the-seat match with place in the final on the line, but the actions of the two players were unacceptable and cannot be condoned as they clearly went overboard," ICC match referee Broad said.
"Had the fourth umpire not stopped Shakib and the fielders remonstrating, and then the on-field umpires not intervened between Nurul and Thisara, things could have become worse, Broad added.
The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Raveendra Wimalasiri and Ruchira Palliyaguruge, third umpire Ranmore Martinesz and fourth umpire Lyndon Hannibal.
Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.
March 17, 2018
March 17, 2018
| Updated Date: March 17, 2018
