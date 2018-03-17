 }
First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PSL | Match 30 Mar 16, 2018
IU Vs KK
Karachi Kings beat Islamabad United by 7 wickets
PSL | Match 29 Mar 16, 2018
PZ Vs LQ
Peshawar Zalmi beat Lahore Qalandars by 7 wickets
ICCWC Qualifiers Mar 18, 2018
IRE vs SCO
Harare Sports Club, Harare
Nidahas Tri-Series Mar 18, 2018
IND vs BAN
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Nidahas Trophy 2018: Shakib Al Hasan fined, handed demerit point; Nurul Hasan penalised for breaching ICC's code of conduct

Shakib Al Hasan was fined 25 per cent of his match fees and handed a demerit point for "remonstrating" umpires' decision. Nurul Hasan was found guilty of violating Article 2.1.2, which deals with conduct that brings the game into disrepute.

PTI, March 17, 2018

Colombo: Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan was fined 25 per cent of his match fees and handed a demerit point for "remonstrating" umpires' decision during their Twenty20 match against Sri Lanka on Friday.

Reserve player Nurul Hasan was also fined 25 per cent of his match fees and given one demerit point for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct in a separate incident.

Shakib was found to have breached Article 2.1.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game, while Nurul was found guilty of violating Article 2.1.2, which deals with conduct that brings the game into disrepute.

Bangladesh's Nurul Hasan (2L) exchanges words with Sri Lanka's skipper Thisara Perera (R) during the sixth Twenty20 (T20) international cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka of the tri-nation Nidahas Trophy at the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo on March 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / ISHARA S. KODIKARA

Tempers flared in Colombo as Bangladesh's Nurul Hasan (2L) exchanged heated words with Sri Lanka's skipper Thisara Perera (R). AFP

The incident involving Shakib happened the in 20th over of the Bangladesh innings when he came to the edge of the boundary and gestured at his batsmen to come off the field while remonstrating against an umpiring decision.

As regards Nurul, the reserve player argued and pointed finger at Sri Lanka captain Thisara Perera which led to unruly public behaviour after he was sent by the team on to the field of play to pass on a message to the two batsmen.

"On Saturday morning, both Shakib and Nurul pleaded guilty to the offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by Chris Broad of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing," an ICC release said.

This was the first time one demerit point either player has had since the system came into effect on 22 September 2016.

Friday's incidents were disappointing as you don't want to see such player behaviour during any level of cricket. I understand that it was a tense and an edge-of-the-seat match with place in the final on the line, but the actions of the two players were unacceptable and cannot be condoned as they clearly went overboard," ICC match referee Broad said.

"Had the fourth umpire not stopped Shakib and the fielders remonstrating, and then the on-field umpires not intervened between Nurul and Thisara, things could have become worse, Broad added.

The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Raveendra Wimalasiri and Ruchira Palliyaguruge, third umpire Ranmore Martinesz and fourth umpire Lyndon Hannibal.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Published Date: March 17, 2018 | Updated Date: March 17, 2018

Tags : #Chris Broad #Cricket #ICC #ICC Code Of Conduct #Lyndon Hannibal #Nidahas Trophy 2018 #Nurul Hasan #Ranmore Martinesz #Raveendra Wimalasiri #Ruchira Palliyaguruge #Shakib Al Hasan #Sri Lanka #Thisara Perera

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 7102 116
4 New Zealand 6782 115
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3272 126
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 3940 119
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 England 2402 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all