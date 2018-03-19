- Pakistan Super League, 2018 IU Vs KK Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets
- Pakistan Super League, 2018 IU Vs KK Karachi Kings beat Islamabad United by 7 wickets
- Pakistan Super League, 2018 PZ Vs LQ Peshawar Zalmi beat Lahore Qalandars by 7 wickets
- Australia Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2018 INDW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat India Women by 97 runs
- West Indies Women in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2018 NZW Vs WIW New Zealand Women beat West Indies Women by 106 runs
- Australia Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2018 INDW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat India Women by 60 runs
- Nidahas Tri-Series, 2018 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by 4 wickets
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 IRE Vs SCO Ireland beat Scotland by 25 runs
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 PNG Vs HK Papua New Guinea beat Hong Kong by 58 runs
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 UAE vs AFG - Mar 20th, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 WI vs SCO - Mar 21st, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2018 NZ vs ENG - Mar 22nd, 2018, 06:30 AM IST
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 UAE vs ZIM - Mar 22nd, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 4 Test Series, 2018 SA vs AUS - Mar 22nd, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Mar 23rd, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Mar 25th, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2018 NZ vs ENG - Mar 30th, 2018, 03:30 AM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 4 Test Series, 2018 SA vs AUS - Mar 30th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs WI - Apr 1st, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5313
|121
|2
|South Africa
|4484
|115
|3
|Australia
|4174
|104
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|England
|4829
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4374
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|7594
|122
|2
|South Africa
|6911
|117
|3
|England
|7496
|117
|4
|New Zealand
|7081
|114
|5
|Australia
|6376
|112
|6
|Pakistan
|4877
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3272
|126
|2
|Australia
|2513
|126
|3
|India
|4341
|124
|4
|New Zealand
|3013
|116
|5
|West Indies
|2538
|115
|6
|England
|2402
|114
Colombo: Dinesh Karthik is no Hrishikesh Kanitkar or Joginder Sharma but the Indian batsman is not complaining about the "memories of a lifetime" that his last-ball six against Bangladesh created.
Kanitkar's boundary against Pakistan under fading Bangabandhu Stadium lights in Dhaka or Joginder Sharma's final over act against the arch-rivals in the inaugural World Cup at the Wanderers were one-off acts that made them household names.
Karthik, during his sporadic India appearances in the last 13 and half years, has certainly done more than Kanitkar or Joginder but perhaps never had that "me too" moment that every cricketer craves for.
Dinesh Karthik remained unbeaten on 29 off 8 balls. AP
"It's an amazing feeling. These are things which remain in your memory for a lifetime," an ecstatic Karthik told bcci.tv after the end of the Nidahas Trophy final last night.
Karthik did a Javed Miandad with a last-ball six as India pulled off an incredible chase beating Bangladesh by four wickets.
Needing five off the final delivery, Karthik smashed Soumya Sarkar over extra-cover to secure what would certainly be one of India's most famous last ball sixes.
"It's been a great journey for the past one year and I am very happy to be a part of this. We have put in a lot of hard work and it's good to have won the tournament at the end of it all. I want to thank the support staff for the effort they have put in," the 32-year-old said.
India's 'man of the moment' tried to position himself in the crease pre-empting what Rubel Hossain and Soumya Sarkar would bowl during the final two overs of their Nidahas Trophy triumph.
"At that stage, all I was trying to do was hit a boundary every ball. I was positioning myself on the crease according to what he would bowl. It kind of paid off," the affable Tamil Nadu cricketer was trying to be modest.
Karthik expressed his surprise at the number of Sri Lankan supporters, who had turned up to support India.
"We didn't expect so many people to come for India vs Bangladesh final as there weren't too many people during our league phase game. I was really happy with the support and it really helped while batting," Karthik signed off.
Published Date:
March 19, 2018
| Updated Date: March 19, 2018
