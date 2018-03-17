 }
First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PSL | Match 30 Mar 16, 2018
IU Vs KK
Karachi Kings beat Islamabad United by 7 wickets
PSL | Match 29 Mar 16, 2018
PZ Vs LQ
Peshawar Zalmi beat Lahore Qalandars by 7 wickets
ICCWC Qualifiers Mar 18, 2018
IRE vs SCO
Harare Sports Club, Harare
Nidahas Tri-Series Mar 18, 2018
IND vs BAN
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Nidahas Trophy 2018: Bangldesh Cricket Board expresses regret over team's beheaviour in ill-tempered Sri Lanka clash

Bangladesh cricket authorities on Saturday expressed regret over disciplinary incidents during Friday's ill-tempered Twenty20 international against hosts Sri Lanka, warning players that they must uphold the spirit of the game.

AFP, March 17, 2018

Dhaka: Bangladesh cricket authorities on Saturday expressed regret over disciplinary incidents during Friday's ill-tempered Twenty20 international against hosts Sri Lanka, warning players that they must uphold the spirit of the game.

The Tigers defeated Sri Lanka by two-wickets in the tri-series match, but not before their players got involved in an argument with umpires over a no-ball decision in the final over of the game.

Bangladesh's Nurul Hasan exchanges words with Sri Lanka's skipper Thisara Perera on Friday. AP

Bangladesh's Nurul Hasan exchanges words with Sri Lanka's skipper Thisara Perera on Friday. AP

"The Board accepts that conduct of the Bangladesh Team in certain instances was unacceptable on a cricket field," the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said in a statement.

"We understand that the events may have transpired due to the importance of the match and the pressure that comes with it but feel that the expected level of professionalism was not exhibited by the team while dealing with a tense situation."

"The Bangladesh Team members have been reminded of their responsibility in upholding the spirit of cricket at all times," it added.

Drama unfolded when Mustafizur Rahman missed two bouncers from Isuru Udana in the final over and was run out, but the Bangladesh players contested the call, saying it was a no ball due to its height.

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan looked furious on the boundary and even waved to call the batsmen back to the pavilion.

Reserve player Nurul Hasan, who was sent to the field with a message from the Bangladesh dressing room, was also involved in a spat with Sri Lankan skipper Thisara Perera.

The International Cricket Council on Saturday fined both Shakib and Nurul 25 percent of their match incomes and handed them one demerit point each for their part in the fracas.

During the Bangladesh players' celebrations, Sri Lankan batsman Kusal Mendis was seen yelling at them as the Tigers' Tamim Iqbal tried to calm him down.

A glass door was shattered by someone from the Bangladeshi dressing room immediately after the game, sparking further criticism.

Bangladesh will face India in the final of the three-nation tournament on Sunday.

Published Date: March 17, 2018 | Updated Date: March 17, 2018

Tags : #Bangladesh #Bangladesh Cricket Board #Cricket #Mustafizur Rahman #Nidahas Trophy 2018 #Nurul Hasan #Shakib Al Hasan #Sri Lanka #t20 Cricket #Thisara Perera

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 7102 116
4 New Zealand 6782 115
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3272 126
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 3940 119
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 England 2402 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all