Nidahas Trophy 2018: Bangldesh Cricket Board expresses regret over team's beheaviour in ill-tempered Sri Lanka clash
Bangladesh cricket authorities on Saturday expressed regret over disciplinary incidents during Friday's ill-tempered Twenty20 international against hosts Sri Lanka, warning players that they must uphold the spirit of the game.
AFP,
March 17, 2018
Dhaka: Bangladesh cricket authorities on Saturday expressed regret over disciplinary incidents during Friday's ill-tempered Twenty20 international against hosts Sri Lanka, warning players that they must uphold the spirit of the game.
The Tigers defeated Sri Lanka by two-wickets in the tri-series match, but not before their players got involved in an argument with umpires over a no-ball decision in the final over of the game.
Bangladesh's Nurul Hasan exchanges words with Sri Lanka's skipper Thisara Perera on Friday. AP
"The Board accepts that conduct of the Bangladesh Team in certain instances was unacceptable on a cricket field," the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said in a statement.
"We understand that the events may have transpired due to the importance of the match and the pressure that comes with it but feel that the expected level of professionalism was not exhibited by the team while dealing with a tense situation."
"The Bangladesh Team members have been reminded of their responsibility in upholding the spirit of cricket at all times," it added.
Drama unfolded when Mustafizur Rahman missed two bouncers from Isuru Udana in the final over and was run out, but the Bangladesh players contested the call, saying it was a no ball due to its height.
Skipper Shakib Al Hasan looked furious on the boundary and even waved to call the batsmen back to the pavilion.
Reserve player Nurul Hasan, who was sent to the field with a message from the Bangladesh dressing room, was also involved in a spat with Sri Lankan skipper Thisara Perera.
The International Cricket Council on Saturday fined both Shakib and Nurul 25 percent of their match incomes and handed them one demerit point each for their part in the fracas.
During the Bangladesh players' celebrations, Sri Lankan batsman Kusal Mendis was seen yelling at them as the Tigers' Tamim Iqbal tried to calm him down.
A glass door was shattered by someone from the Bangladeshi dressing room immediately after the game, sparking further criticism.
Bangladesh will face India in the final of the three-nation tournament on Sunday.
Published Date:
March 17, 2018
| Updated Date: March 17, 2018
