Nidahas Trophy 2018: Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan says there's no point crying over defeat to India
Shakib Al Hasan said there is no point "crying" over the heartbreaking defeat to India in the final of Nidahas T20 Tri-Series here and will rather focus on rectifying the mistakes for future.
PTI,
March 19, 2018
- Pakistan Super League, 2018 IU Vs KK Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets
- Pakistan Super League, 2018 IU Vs KK Karachi Kings beat Islamabad United by 7 wickets
- Pakistan Super League, 2018 PZ Vs LQ Peshawar Zalmi beat Lahore Qalandars by 7 wickets
- Australia Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2018 INDW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat India Women by 97 runs
- West Indies Women in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2018 NZW Vs WIW New Zealand Women beat West Indies Women by 106 runs
- Australia Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2018 INDW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat India Women by 60 runs
- Nidahas Tri-Series, 2018 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by 4 wickets
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 IRE Vs SCO Ireland beat Scotland by 25 runs
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 PNG Vs HK Papua New Guinea beat Hong Kong by 58 runs
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 UAE vs AFG - Mar 20th, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 WI vs SCO - Mar 21st, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2018 NZ vs ENG - Mar 22nd, 2018, 06:30 AM IST
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 UAE vs ZIM - Mar 22nd, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 4 Test Series, 2018 SA vs AUS - Mar 22nd, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Mar 23rd, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Mar 25th, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2018 NZ vs ENG - Mar 30th, 2018, 03:30 AM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 4 Test Series, 2018 SA vs AUS - Mar 30th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs WI - Apr 1st, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5313
|121
|2
|South Africa
|4484
|115
|3
|Australia
|4174
|104
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|England
|4829
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4374
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|7594
|122
|2
|South Africa
|6911
|117
|3
|England
|7496
|117
|4
|New Zealand
|7081
|114
|5
|Australia
|6376
|112
|6
|Pakistan
|4877
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3272
|126
|2
|Australia
|2513
|126
|3
|India
|4341
|124
|4
|New Zealand
|3013
|116
|5
|West Indies
|2538
|115
|6
|England
|2402
|114
Colombo: Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan on Monday said there is no point "crying" over the heartbreaking defeat to India in the final of Nidahas T20 Tri-Series here and will rather focus on rectifying the mistakes for future.
File image of Shakib Al Hasan. Solaris
Shakib was asked how difficult was it to hide his emotions after the loss.
"I actually don't know. There is no point crying about it. Yes, there can be emotions attached to such occasions but there isn't anything to do here," Sakib said.
Wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik (29 of 8 balls) smashed a last-ball six as India pulled off a four-wicket win last night.
"It's not possible to rewind time, so we have to do better when there is a similar situation again. We have lost many close games and finals.
"This was the fifth one (final) and all of them were close matches. The closest I think was the Asia Cup and then today's one (Sunday) I think this was even closer (than the Asia Cup). I think we are moving forward."
Shakib said he will not hesitate to again hand over the ball to Rubel Hossain despite the bowler conceding 22 runs in the 19th over, which paved the way for India's incredible come-from-behind win.
Needing 34 runs in the last two overs, India knocked off 22 off Rubel to bring the equation down to 12 off six balls.
"To be honest he did not miss much of the plan when he bowled. I don't know if there are many batsmen who can come and hit a six off the first ball, the next for a four and then again a six," Shakib was quoted as saying by 'The Daily Star'.
"Such batting is rare in history, it was miraculous batting. But he (Karthik) did that. Of course Rubel was nervous after giving away 10 runs from the first two balls and that is natural. But still I think I will back him if there is a similar situation in the future," Shakib added.
Karthik came in to bat with the scoreboard reading 133/5 at the end of 18 overs.
Published Date:
March 19, 2018
| Updated Date: March 19, 2018
Also See
Nidahas Trophy 2018: Dinesh Karthik says he's embracing the pressure of performing well to keep his spot in Indian team
Nidahas Trophy 2018: Dinesh Karthik was very upset when he was not sent at number 6 in final, said Rohit Sharma
Nidahas Trophy 2018: Shakib Al Hasan says Bangladesh have the 'momentum' ahead of final against India