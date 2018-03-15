 }
First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICCWC Qualifiers | Super Sixes - Match 2 Mar 15, 2018
UAE Vs SCO
Scotland beat United Arab Emirates by 73 runs
ICCWC Qualifiers | Play-off Mar 15, 2018
PNG Vs NEP
Nepal beat Papua New Guinea by 6 wickets
ICCWC Qualifiers Mar 16, 2018
IRE vs ZIM
Harare Sports Club, Harare
Nidahas Tri-Series Mar 16, 2018
SL vs BAN
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Nidahas Trophy 2018: Bangladesh bowling lacks consistency, admits coach Courtney Walsh

The winner of Friday's match will book a title clash with India, and Walsh expects the best from his wards.

PTI, March 15, 2018

Bangladesh interim coach Courtney Walsh has urged his bowlers to bring consistency to a must-win Twenty20 (T20) showdown against Sri Lanka that will book the victors a berth in the tri-series final.

The T20 minnows have triumphed in just one of their matches in Colombo, with their bowlers struggling in batting-friendly conditions throughout the tournament at R Premadasa Stadium.

File image of Bangladesh coach Courtney Walsh (2L) chats with Taskin Ahmed (R), Kamrul Islam (L) and Subashis Roy (2R) during a practice session in Colombo. AFP

File image of Bangladesh coach Courtney Walsh (2L) chats with Taskin Ahmed (R), Kamrul Islam (L) and Subashis Roy (2R) during a practice session in Colombo. AFP

Rubel Hossain has displayed the most consistency with four wickets but paceman Mustafizur Rahman has proved costly with an economy rate of close to 10.

The winner of Friday's match will book a title clash with India, and Walsh expects the best from his wards.

"The bowlers have not bowled consistently as we would have liked but that does not mean they are bad bowlers overnight," Walsh told reporters in Colombo.

"The improvement is coming but probably not quick as we would have liked.

"It is different conditions and they are trying to get it right."

The West Indian great said he hoped Mustafizur "comes back to his best", adding he showed moments of brilliance in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Walsh, who has been working with Bangladesh's bowlers since 2016, was assigned coach for the tri-series after Chandika Hathurusingha quit.

The Sri Lankan native left after three years and returned to lead his home side, who went on to thrash Bangladesh in all three formats of the game in an away series earlier this year.

Bangladesh have found form in Test and one-day cricket, notching some big wins over top-ranked sides.

But the minnows have failed in the shortest format, losing 10 of their last 12 matches.

Walsh, 55, insists that coaching staff were working to improve consistency.

"There is a lot of planning behind the scenes as to how we want to play and approach. We need to convince the players as to what we think is the best," he said.

"At the end of the day, the players and the coaching staff know what is the best for Bangladesh cricket."

Hathurusingha said his side, who won their opener against India, would not bow to pressure.
"It's a very crucial game, but we're preparing as normal. The advantage we had is that we played them recently," he said.

"We know a lot about them and they know a lot about us as well. There's nothing that both things can do as far as surprises go.

Published Date: March 15, 2018 | Updated Date: March 15, 2018

Tags : #Bangladesh #Colombo #Cricket #India #Mustafizur Rahman #Nidahas Trophy 2018 #R. Premadasa Stadium #Rubel Hossain #Sri Lanka #t20 #Taskin Ahmed #twenty20

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 7102 116
4 New Zealand 6782 115
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3272 126
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 3940 119
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 England 2402 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all