New Zealand vs West Indies: Relentless Neil Wagner proves once again that he's no ordinary bowler

14.4 unchanged overs from one end, 39 runs and seven wickets.

Basin Reserve, Wellington, bore witness to a mesmerising spell of fast bowling from Neil Wagner, that South African turned Black Caps bowler, who came in as the fourth bowler, bowled 88 balls on the trot (separated by a lunch break), conceded just 39 runs and picked up seven wickets on the first day of Windies tour of New Zealand.

Wagner is an underrated workhorse. In a team that boasts of the likes of Trent Boult and Tim Southee, Wagner is a virtual unknown, stuck away from the limelight and media, and concentrating on what he does best. Yet, he is a captain's dream, unflagging, obdurate and a studious worker, always prepared to go the extra mile, run the extra yard and bowl that last effort ball.

"For me, I pride myself in being someone who can do it ten overs on the trot," Wagner had once said. "I love bowling. Hopefully I stay fit and strong and my body allows me to do that. I have been doing it for a long period of time in my career, and I can keep going and keep continuing to do it."

At Basin Reserve, he sent down six overs before the lunch break and 8.4 post it. What barely changed was the effort he put into each ball. Bowling bouncers are tiresome for any fast bowler. Bowling them in a five-over spell of fast bowling is reaching heights of effort.

Wagner isn't an ordinary bowler. He isn't someone who would give up halfway into a challenge. On a day when New Zealand missed the services of Tim Southee, Wagner took on the mantle of the bowling attack, ran in hard, put the West Indies on the back-foot and bowled them out in 45.4 overs.

When he came to bowl, West Indies had got off to a sedate, yet solid start, playing out 17 overs for 35 runs and still having both of their openers at the crease. His first two overs did not reveal any signs of the tornado that was about to hit the visitors.

Just when Kane Williamson was seen scratching his head and wondering if the decision to bowl first was a mistake, Wagner sent down a throat high bouncer to Kraigg Brathwaite who could just fend it to short-leg. West Indies were one down but the procession that followed was unforeseen.

Shimron Hetmyer was undone by another short delivery angling across and the Windies went into lunch a tad uncomfortable at 79/3. But the feast didn't spark off until after lunch.

The second ball after lunch was a leg side bouncer from Wagner that had Shai Hope, Windies’ most reliable batsman in recent times, pulling without intent. The edge was taken and all of a sudden a solid start had turned into a disastrous parade. Sunil Ambris, on his debut, must have been scared watching Wagner's head hunt as he stepped way back for a delivery on his chest off first ball in Tests, only to knock off the bail with his own foot.

By now, the Kiwi left-arm seamer was all over the Windies. But the visitors had Roston Chase and Jason Holder, two batsmen who had time and again donned the firefighting role to perfection.

Then again, Wagner just wasn't in the mood to tolerate resistance. He was flowing by now and had sent in eight unchanged overs from one end. Chase received a snorter, one that got too big on the batsman. He merely poked at it to induce an inside edge that Jeet Raval snapped up at leg-slip.

Holder walked out expecting the short stuff from the Kiwi but instead was greeted with a toe crushing yorker that sent his stumps cartwheeling. Wagner added the finishing touches with a seventh wicket and walked off having sent down the spell of 2017.

For many, Wagner's spell would have been surprising. He is unassuming and prefers to work in the background. But for those who have followed New Zealand's Test cricket for quite some time, the spell was just another one of Wagner's specials.

For the past few years, he has made such spells a habit. He doesn't need the new ball, doesn't mind bowling into the wind and wordlessly does the donkey work while Boult and Southee enjoy the fruit of his hardwork. For a long time, Wagner had little to show in the wickets column for his efforts.

That has changed, though. Since 2016, he has 70 wickets in Tests, 20 more than the next best, Trent Boult. His strike rate of 46.4 is the best among New Zealand bowlers. He has four five-wicket hauls in this period, when all of the others in the New Zealand team combined have three. He has sent down a whopping 542.1 overs in Tests during this period, with Boult coming in next with 30 overs lesser.

Unlike the duo of Southee and Boult, he doesn't enjoy the benefits of bowling with a brand new cherry. Not that he minds it, though. As Brendon McCullum, a skipper who loved turning to Wagner when the chips are down, put it after his outrageous match-winning spell against India in 2014, "He epitomises everything we want to be known for as a team, how aggressive he is, how hostile he is when he has got ball in hand and how big his heart is as well.”

"He bowled 10 overs into the wind late on Day Four which is no easy feat and it allowed Tim and Trent to have some decent downtime leading into that new ball. He never wants an opportunity to pass him by. His role is to bowl a lot of overs, and hostile overs. [He] gives Tim and Trent an opportunity to attack”, McCullum added.

The match at Eden Park is best remembered for his sensational bouncer barrage to Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli and his wicket of MS Dhoni when India were closing in on victory chasing 407.

With New Zealand boasting of a lot of swing bowlers, Wagner had to bring something different to the table when he shifted base from South Africa. "I had to learn how to bowl into the wind, do the hard yards, bowl heavy into the wicket. And love that job," he said. “I have got to keep bowling it. That's the toughest thing. That's when the test of patience comes in. That's why it is called Test cricket. The longer you can do it for, the harder it becomes for a batsman to keep ducking. Somewhere they have to play a shot or try to play a shot."

While all the talk of bouncer and bodyline had been in a country adjacent to New Zealand, Wagner has walked the talk with his sensational spell at Basin Reserve. Today, he is finally enjoying the fruit of his dogged efforts, and how!