First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in NZ | 1st T20I Dec 29, 2017
NZ Vs WI
New Zealand beat West Indies by 47 runs
ZIM in SA | One-off Test Dec 26, 2017
SA Vs ZIM
South Africa beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 120 runs
WI in NZ | 01 Jan 2018
NZ vs WI
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
WI in NZ | 03 Jan 2018
NZ vs WI
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

New Zealand vs West Indies: Pacer Seth Rance shines on debut as Kiwis comfortably win first T20I

Debutant Seth Rance sparked a Windies batting meltdown as New Zealand cruised to a 47-run victory in the opening Twenty20 match at Saxton Oval in Nelson.

AFP, Dec, 29 2017

Nelson: Debutant Seth Rance sparked a Windies batting meltdown as New Zealand cruised to a 47-run victory in the opening Twenty20 match at Saxton Oval in Nelson on Friday.

Debutant Seth Rance in action against the Windies in the first T20I. AFP

Debutant Seth Rance in action against the Windies in the first T20I. AFP

Rance took two wickets in successive balls in his second over, including the prized scalp of Chris Gayle, to set the tourists on a downward spiral that ended in the 19th over.

New Zealand, sent in to bat first, posted 187 for seven with their total bolstered by 25 off the final over by Mitchell Santner and Tim Southee.

But the West Indies, the reigning world Twenty20 champions, never looked like reaching their 188-run target after star batsman Gayle fell cheaply for 12.

Because the batsmen crossed when Gayle skied the ball to Glenn Phillips, Chadwick Walton on seven faced he next Rance delivery and he smacked it straight to Anaru Kitchen at cover-point.

It left the West Indies at two for 19 and they never recovered from the initial setback.

After 16 overs they were 103 for eight before a late slog by Jerome Taylor (20) and Ashley Nurse (not out 20) produced 28 off 12 before Rance came back for his final over to end the West Indies innings with six balls to spare.

Rance returned the impressive figures of three for 30, while Tim Southee took three for 36.

It continued a miserable tour for the West Indies, who were comprehensively outplayed in the two Tests and three one-day internationals earlier in the month.

Their luck looked to have changed when Carlos Brathwaite won the toss for the opening Twenty20 and put New Zealand into bat.

Apart from an 86-run stand for the second wicket by Colin Munro (53) and Glenn Phillips (56), New Zealand struggled for runs. They were 162 for seven going into the last over, when Santner launched his late salvo to finish unbeaten on 23 with Southee not out 10.

Samuel Badree finished with one for 22 off his four overs while Brathwaite took two for 38.

The second match in the series is in Mount Maunganui on Monday.

Published Date: Dec 29, 2017 | Updated Date: Dec 29, 2017

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3888 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5812 112
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 India 3385 121
3 New Zealand 1925 120
4 West Indies 2395 120
5 England 2029 119
Full Ranking

9 Months Episode 18: Know what to do and expect in the first year of having a baby — Part 2

More Stories

See all