First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PNG and SCO in UAE | 2nd ODI Nov 25, 2017
PNG Vs SCO
Scotland beat Papua New Guinea by 4 wickets
PNG and SCO in UAE | 1st ODI Nov 24, 2017
PNG Vs SCO
Scotland beat Papua New Guinea by 6 wickets
WI in NZ | 01 Dec 2017
NZ vs WI
Basin Reserve, Wellington
The Ashes | 02 Dec 2017
AUS vs ENG
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

New Zealand vs West Indies: Matt Henry to replace Tim Southee for 1st Test, confirms captain Kane Williamson

Although Ferguson took seven wickets for New Zealand A against the Windies earlier this week, Williamson said Henry had been playing well for a long time.

AFP, Nov, 30 2017

Wellington: Right-arm seamer Matt Henry was confirmed Thursday as New Zealand's replacement for Tim Southee on the eve of the first Test against the Windies in Wellington.

Captain Kane Williamson confirmed the 25-year-old was preferred over Lockie Ferguson when he named the New Zealand line-up for the Test starting at the Basin Reserve on Friday.

File image of New Zealand's Matt Henry. AFP

File image of New Zealand's Matt Henry. AFP

Although Ferguson took seven wickets for New Zealand A against the Windies earlier this week, Williamson said Henry, who has 22 wickets at 48.50 from his eight Tests, had been playing well for a long time.

"He probably hasn't had the opportunities he's deserved and now is a great opportunity for him," Williamson said.

"He's a different bowler to Lockie but has been bowling with good pace and does tend to move the ball well."

While the Basin Reserve wicket continued to show a distinctly green hue on Thursday, Williamson described it as "really good" and said it would suit bowlers and batsmen over the five days.

"As the days develop and the pitch ages it does become a good batting surface. There's always bounce for all bowlers so spinners get a bit out of it, seamers get a bit out of it."

"And as batters there's always value for your shots because there's a fast outfield and good pace in the surface."

Henry joins a three-pronged pace attack with Trent Boult and Neil Wagner. Regular bowling spearhead Southee is sitting out the Test while waiting for the birth of his second child.

The rest of the New Zealand line-up was predictable with wicketkeeper Tom Blundell making his debut in place of the injured BJ Watling.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Latham, Jeet Raval, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.

Published Date: Nov 30, 2017 | Updated Date: Nov 30, 2017

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6379 120
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

9 Months Episode 15: A Guide to the delivery, by doctors — Part 1

More Stories

See all