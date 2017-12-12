New Zealand vs West Indies: Kiwis to rest senior players for part of ODI series

Hamilton: New Zealand are to rest senior players including Kane Williamson and Tim Southee for part of the upcoming limited-overs series against the Windies.

"It's a long summer, so for those guys playing in all three formats it's important we keep them fresh and build depth leading into a World Cup year," selector Gavin Larsen said in naming the squad on Tuesday.

"Tim and Kane will both take breaks during this series, but there will be others who will also rest throughout the season."

Williamson and Southee will play in the opening one-day international on 20 December before being replaced by Neil Broom and Mitchell Santner for the next two games in the three-match series on 23 and 26 December.

Tom Latham will take over the captaincy in Williamson's absence.

George Worker was confirmed to open the batting in place of the injured Martin Guptill.

New Zealand ODI squad (to play Windies in three-match series on 20, 23 and 26 December): Kane Williamson (capt, first ODI only), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (capt, second and third ODIs), Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Tim Southee (first ODI only), Ross Taylor, George Worker, Neil Broom (second and third ODIs), Mitchell Santner (second and third ODIs)