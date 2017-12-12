First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG and IRE in UAE | 3rd ODI Dec 10, 2017
AFG Vs IRE
Ireland beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
SL in IND | 1st ODI Dec 10, 2017
IND Vs SL
Sri Lanka beat India by 7 wickets
SL in IND | 13 Dec 2017
IND vs SL
Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali
The Ashes | 14 Dec 2017
AUS vs ENG
W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

New Zealand vs West Indies: Kiwis to rest senior players for part of ODI series

New Zealand are to rest senior players including Kane Williamson and Tim Southee for part of the upcoming limited-overs series against the Windies.

AFP, Dec, 12 2017

Hamilton: New Zealand are to rest senior players including Kane Williamson and Tim Southee for part of the upcoming limited-overs series against the Windies.

File image of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. Reuters

File image of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. Reuters

"It's a long summer, so for those guys playing in all three formats it's important we keep them fresh and build depth leading into a World Cup year," selector Gavin Larsen said in naming the squad on Tuesday.

"Tim and Kane will both take breaks during this series, but there will be others who will also rest throughout the season."

Williamson and Southee will play in the opening one-day international on 20 December before being replaced by Neil Broom and Mitchell Santner for the next two games in the three-match series on 23 and 26 December.

Tom Latham will take over the captaincy in Williamson's absence.

George Worker was confirmed to open the batting in place of the injured Martin Guptill.

New Zealand ODI squad (to play Windies in three-match series on 20, 23 and 26 December): Kane Williamson (capt, first ODI only), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (capt, second and third ODIs), Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Tim Southee (first ODI only), Ross Taylor, George Worker, Neil Broom (second and third ODIs), Mitchell Santner (second and third ODIs)

Published Date: Dec 12, 2017 | Updated Date: Dec 12, 2017

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6412 119
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

9 Months Episode 17: Know what to do and expect in the first year of having a baby — Part 1

More Stories

See all