WI in NZ | 1st Test Dec 01, 2017
NZ Vs WI
New Zealand beat West Indies by an innings and 67 runs
PNG and SCO in UAE | 2nd ODI Nov 25, 2017
PNG Vs SCO
Scotland beat Papua New Guinea by 4 wickets
ICC WCLC | 06 Dec 2017
HK vs PNG
ICC Global Cricket Academy Ground, Dubai
AFG and IRE in UAE | 07 Dec 2017
AFG vs IRE
Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah
New Zealand vs West Indies: Jason Holder suspended from 2nd Test due to second offence of slow over rate

Holder was previously found guilty of the same offence during the Jamaica Test against Pakistan in April and was therefore suspended as this was his second offence in a 12-month period.

Reuters, Dec, 05 2017

Wellington: West Indies captain Jason Holder has been suspended for one Test after his team were found guilty of maintaining a slow over rate during their defeat to New Zealand in the first Test, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Tuesday.

Holder, 26, will miss the second Test in Hamilton and has also been fined 60 percent of his match fee while his team mates incurred a 30 percent fine after West Indies were charged with the over-rate offence following their innings and 67 runs defeat in Wellington.

File image of West Indies captain Jason Holder. AP

The all-rounder was previously found guilty of the same offence during the Jamaica Test against Pakistan in April and was therefore suspended as the Wellington match was his second offence in a 12-month period.

“Chris Broad of the Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees imposed the suspension on Holder after the Windies were ruled to be three overs short of their target after time allowances were taken into consideration,” the ICC said in a statement.

According to the ICC Code of Conduct, players are fined 10 percent of their match fees for every over they fail to bowl under the set target within the allotted time while the captain is fined double.

The second and final Test of the series will begin on Saturday.

Published Date: Dec 05, 2017 | Updated Date: Dec 05, 2017

CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6379 120
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

