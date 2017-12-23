First Cricket
New Zealand vs West Indies: Fiery Trent Boult takes seven as Black Caps clinch ODI series

Trent Boult had three for six after his first three overs as the Windies fell apart at the start of their innings after being set an imposing 326-run target.

AFP, Dec, 23 2017

Christchurch: A career best seven for 34 by Trent Boult destroyed the Windies as New Zealand wrapped up their one-day international series with a game to spare in Christchurch on Saturday.

Boult had three for six after his first three overs as the Windies fell apart at the start of their innings after being set an imposing 326-run target.

The tourists struggled through to 121 before Boult finished off the tail to give New Zealand victory by 204 runs to go with their five-wicket win in the first ODI on Wednesday.

New Zealand's Trent Boult (C) calls for a LBW appeal on West Indies batsman Ronsford Beaton (L) during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between New Zealand and the West Indies at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on December 23, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Marty MELVILLE

Trent Boult bagged a career best seven for 34 as the Kiwis derailed Windies for 121, winning the second ODI by 204-runs. AFP

When Boult had finished off the Windies top order, Lochie Ferguson plucked out the middle with three wickets in 10 deliveries, including Jason Mohammed and Rovman Powell with successive balls.

New Zealand, sent into bat first, posted a healthy 325 for six after an impressive final 10 overs by Henry Nicholls and Todd Astle which produced 103 runs.

Nicholls, given out lbw on 22 but reinstated on review when replays showed the ball would have missed the stumps, went on to be unbeaten on 83 at the close.

Astle went for 49 in the final over after the pair had put on a whirlwind 130 for the sixth wicket.

George Worker and Colin Munro gave New Zealand a flying start, reaching 50 off 40 deliveries before Sheldon Cottrell removed Munro (30) and his replacement Neil Broom (six) in quick succession.

Worker and Ross Taylor kept the run rate at better than a run-a-ball in a 58-run partnership until Worker, who had been dropped on seven, was removed by Ronsford Beaton for 58.

Windies captain Jason Holder reduced New Zealand to 186 for five when he removed Tom Latham and Taylor in the space of 11 balls, leaving Nicholls and Astle to build the formidable target.

Nicholls' 83 came off 62 balls and included two sixes and seven fours, while Astle faced 45 deliveries for his 49 but only reached the boundary three times.

For the Windies, Sheldon Cottrell took three for 62.

The Windies struggled throughout their reply with Shai Hope's 23 their best performance with the bat.

The third and final match in the series will be on Tuesday at Hagley Oval where New Zealand have now won all seven ODIs they have played there.

Published Date: Dec 23, 2017 | Updated Date: Dec 23, 2017

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 Australia 3294 97
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5559 111
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 India 3246 120
4 West Indies 2395 120
5 England 2029 119
