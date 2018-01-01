First Cricket
WI in NZ | 2nd T20I Jan 01, 2018
NZ Vs WI
Match Abandoned
WI in NZ | 1st T20I Dec 29, 2017
NZ Vs WI
New Zealand beat West Indies by 47 runs
WI in NZ | 03 Jan 2018
NZ vs WI
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
The Ashes | 04 Jan 2018
AUS vs ENG
Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney
New Zealand vs West Indies: Black Caps' Colin Munro slams whirlwind half-century in 2nd T20I before rain plays spoilsport

The second Twenty20 between New Zealand and Windies ended as a no-result washout at Mount Maunganui on Monday.

AFP, Jan, 01 2018

Mount Maunganui: The second Twenty20 between New Zealand and Windies ended as a no-result washout at Mount Maunganui on Monday.

After a 20-minute rain delay at the start, only nine overs were possible before the rain returned and the umpires took the players from the field with New Zealand 102 for four.

Colin Munro smashed 66 runs off 23 balls before getting dismissed in the 2nd T20I. AFP

Colin Munro blasted a whirlwind 66 off 23 deliveries after the Windies won the toss and put New Zealand into bat.

Munro equalled his own New Zealand record when he reached his half-century off 18 deliveries.

His rollicking knock included 11 fours, three sixes, and just two singles and a two.

New Zealand remain 1-0 up in the series with the third and final match at Mount Maunganui on Wednesday.

Published Date: Jan 01, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 01, 2018

CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3888 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5812 112
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 2095 123
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2465 117
Full Ranking

