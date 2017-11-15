First Cricket
New Zealand vs West Indies: BJ Watling a doubtful starter for first Test in Wellington

Reuters, Nov, 15 2017

Wellington: New Zealand wicketkeeper BJ Watling is in doubt for the first Test against Windies as he battles to recover from a hip injury but has been named in a 12-man squad for the Wellington match starting on 1 December.

File image of New Zealand wicketkeeper BJ Watling. AP

An extra player would be added to the squad following the warm-up match between New Zealand A and Windies but the squad was otherwise settled, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said in a media release on Wednesday.

“Aside from a question mark over BJ, we have a fully fit squad who have all shown they have what it takes to perform at Test level,” selector Gavin Larsen said.

“We want to hit the ground running for that first match at the Basin Reserve. It’s a special place to play cricket and we’re determined to start the summer on a positive note.”

Colin de Grandhomme has been retained as a seam bowling all-rounder, with Matt Henry the backup paceman behind Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Neil Wagner in the Kane Williamson-captained side.

New Zealand host the second match of the two-Test series in Hamilton from 9 December.

Squad: Kane Williamson (capt), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling

Published Date: Nov 15, 2017 | Updated Date: Nov 15, 2017

