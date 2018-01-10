First Cricket
New Zealand vs Pakistan: Visitors recall Ahmed Shehzad for T20 series; Kamran Akmal fails to make the cut

AFP, Jan,10 2018

Karachi: Pakistan on Wednesday recalled Ahmed Shehzad for their three-match T20 series against New Zealand later this month, but ignored Kamran Akmal despite his recent form in domestic matches.

The 26-year-old Shehzad was dropped for the third and final Twenty20 against Sri Lanka in Lahore last November, but his recent form and youth helped him regain his place.

However, Kamran, 35, was not so lucky, despite being the highest run scorer in National Twenty20 with 432 runs last November. He smashed a double century in a domestic One-Day Cup match last week.

File image of Ahmed Shehzad. AP

All-rounder Imad Wasim, who missed the current one-day international (ODI) series against New Zealand, will also miss the T20s due to a knee injury, said chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq.

"Wasim has yet to recover from his knee injury, and was told to continue his rehabilitation at the academy in Lahore. Sohaib Maqsood was not considered for selection due to a back injury and will undergo rehabilitation," said Inzamam.

Pakistan are currently two down in the five-match ODI series in New Zealand, with the third match in Dunedin on Saturday.

Sarfraz Ahmed will lead the T20 side. The first match is in Wellington on 22 January, followed by Auckland on 25 January and Mount Maunganui on 28 January.

Squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Harris Sohail, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees, Umar Amin.

sh/st/sm

Published Date: Jan 10, 2018

