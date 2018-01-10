- India in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2017 WI Vs IND West Indies beat India by 11 runs
- Zimbabwe in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs ZIM Sri Lanka beat Zimbabwe by 7 wickets
- India in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2017 WI Vs IND India beat West Indies by 93 runs
- Zimbabwe in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs ZIM Zimbabwe beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
- South Africa in England, 3 T20I Series, 2017 ENG Vs SA England beat South Africa by 19 runs
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4969
|124
|2
|South Africa
|3888
|111
|3
|Australia
|4174
|104
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|England
|4829
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4058
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|6386
|120
|2
|India
|6680
|119
|3
|Australia
|5948
|114
|4
|England
|6156
|114
|5
|New Zealand
|6109
|113
|6
|Pakistan
|4684
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2262
|126
|2
|Pakistan
|2843
|124
|3
|India
|3385
|121
|4
|England
|2029
|119
|5
|West Indies
|2538
|115
|6
|South Africa
|2238
|112
Karachi: Pakistan on Wednesday recalled Ahmed Shehzad for their three-match T20 series against New Zealand later this month, but ignored Kamran Akmal despite his recent form in domestic matches.
The 26-year-old Shehzad was dropped for the third and final Twenty20 against Sri Lanka in Lahore last November, but his recent form and youth helped him regain his place.
However, Kamran, 35, was not so lucky, despite being the highest run scorer in National Twenty20 with 432 runs last November. He smashed a double century in a domestic One-Day Cup match last week.
File image of Ahmed Shehzad. AP
All-rounder Imad Wasim, who missed the current one-day international (ODI) series against New Zealand, will also miss the T20s due to a knee injury, said chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq.
"Wasim has yet to recover from his knee injury, and was told to continue his rehabilitation at the academy in Lahore. Sohaib Maqsood was not considered for selection due to a back injury and will undergo rehabilitation," said Inzamam.
Pakistan are currently two down in the five-match ODI series in New Zealand, with the third match in Dunedin on Saturday.
Sarfraz Ahmed will lead the T20 side. The first match is in Wellington on 22 January, followed by Auckland on 25 January and Mount Maunganui on 28 January.
Squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Harris Sohail, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees, Umar Amin.
sh/st/sm
Published Date:
Jan 10, 2018
| Updated Date: Jan 10, 2018
Also See
New Zealand vs Pakistan: Kane Williamson, Tim Southee shine as Kiwis defeat visitors by 61 runs in 1st ODI
New Zealand vs Pakistan: Martin Guptill's quickfire knock helps Kiwis win via Duckworth-Lewis method
Highlights, New Zealand vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI at Nelson: Cricket score and updates