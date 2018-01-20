First Cricket
New Zealand vs Pakistan: Shoaib Malik ruled out of T20 series due to head injury

Pakistan's experienced allrounder, Shoaib Malik is returning home from New Zealand after suffering a freak head injury during the third one-day international.

PTI, Jan,20 2018

Karachi: Pakistan's experienced allrounder, Shoaib Malik is returning home from New Zealand after suffering a freak head injury during the third one-day international.

The former Pakistan captain will miss the three match T20 series starting from Monday.

File image of Shoaib Malik. Image courtesy: Twitter @PCBofficial

Hit on the head by a wayward throw from New Zealand's Colin Munro while taking a run in the match, Malik also couldn't play the last two of the five-match ODI series which Pakistan lost five nil.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement that the Pakistan team management including the captain, head coach, manager had held a meeting with team physiotherapist, Via Singh and Malik to discuss his participation in the T20 series.

"The committee reviewed the expert advice it received from the top medical consultants in New Zealand after conducting all necessary tests of Malik has decided, after briefing the PCB to send him back from New Zealand," the statement said.

"The committee is of the opinion that it should give him chance to recuperate from the symptoms of the delayed concussion he is he currently showing," it said.

The statement said that Malik suffered a delayed concussion after being hit by a wayward throw at Hamilton.

"He is showing daily signs of improvement. He has been advised to rest for a minimum of seven to 10 days. The decision was made to give him the best chance to continue aiding his prognosis and that he should return home to recover in a familiar and comfortable environment," the statement said.

The tour management has decided not to call up any replacement for Malik who has appeared in 35 tests, 261 ODIs and 92 T20 internationals for his country.

Malik has been Pakistan's leading performer in limited overs cricket in the last two years since deciding to retire from Test cricket.

Published Date: Jan 20, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 20, 2018

