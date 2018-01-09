First Cricket
PAK in NZ | 2nd ODI Jan 09, 2018
NZ Vs PAK
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 8 wickets (D/L method)
PAK in NZ | 1st ODI Jan 06, 2018
NZ Vs PAK
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 61 runs (D/L method)
Tri-Series in UAE Jan 11, 2018
UAE vs IRE
ICC Global Cricket Academy Ground, Dubai
PAK in NZ Jan 13, 2018
NZ vs PAK
University Oval, Dunedin
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

New Zealand vs Pakistan: Martin Guptill's quickfire knock helps Kiwis win via Duckworth-Lewis method

Guptill blasted 55 off 31 balls after the rain break to be unbeaten on 86 as New Zealand reached their revised target of 151 in 25 overs with seven balls to spare.

AFP, Jan,09 2018

Nelson: Martin Guptill belted New Zealand to an eight-wicket win over Pakistan in a rain-shortened second one-day international on Tuesday.

New Zealand's Martin Guptill plays a shot during the second one day international cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Saxton Oval in Nelson on January 9, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Marty MELVILLE

Martin Guptill remained unbeaten on 86 as the Kiwis chased down the revised target of 151 with seven balls to spare. AFP

Pakistan, boosted by a late run charge from Hasan Ali and Shadab Khan, made 246 for nine in their 50 overs and New Zealand were 64 for two after 14 overs in reply when the rain set in.

Under the Duckworth-Lewis revision, New Zealand had 11 overs to make a further 87 runs when play resumed.

Guptill's whirlwind knock included five fours and five sixes while Ross Taylor, keen to yield the strike in their 104-run stand, had only four boundaries in his 45 off 43 deliveries.

Pakistan did have early success with the ball, removing Colin Munro in the first over without scoring and Kane Williamson for 19 to have New Zealand at two for 47 in the 10th over.

But the Pakistan bowlers were not allowed to settle when the weather cleared as Guptill and Taylor pounded the boundaries.

After Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat they recovered from an early collapse they recovered to reach 246 on the back of half-centuries by Mohammad Hafeez (60), Shadab Khan (52) and Hasan Ali (51).

Mohammad Hafeez held the first half of the innings together while Hasan and Shadab mounted a late rescue mission when Pakistan were 141 for seven.

The pair featured in a 70-run partnership off 49 deliveries for the eighth wicket which included 21 off one over by Todd Astle.

Lochie Ferguson was New Zealand's chief wicket-taker with three for 39.

New Zealand now lead the five-match series 2-0 with game three in Dunedin on Saturday.

Published Date: Jan 09, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 09, 2018

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3888 111
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 6109 113
6 Pakistan 4684 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 2262 126
2 Pakistan 2843 124
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 South Africa 2238 112
Full Ranking

