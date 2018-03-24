First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PSL | Eliminator 2 Mar 21, 2018
KK Vs PZ
Peshawar Zalmi beat Karachi Kings by 13 runs
PSL | Eliminator 1 Mar 20, 2018
PZ Vs QG
Peshawar Zalmi beat Quetta Gladiators by 1 run
ICCWC Qualifiers Mar 25, 2018
WI vs AFG
Harare Sports Club, Harare
ENG in NZ Mar 30, 2018
NZ vs ENG
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

New Zealand vs England: Visitors have to put first innings nightmare behind, focus on saving match, says Graham Thorpe

The rain that has dampened New Zealand's hopes of a Test victory in Auckland has offered a lifeline to a battle-scarred England — but they will need improve their mindset to save the match, according to Graham Thorpe.

AFP, March 24, 2018

Auckland: The rain that has dampened New Zealand's hopes of a Test victory in Auckland has offered a lifeline to a battle-scarred England — but they will need improve their mindset to save the match, according to Graham Thorpe.

Thorpe, now the England batting coach, drew upon the painful experience of a batting disaster from very early in his own career as a middle-order batsman.

His sixth Test was against the West Indies in 1994 at Port of Spain where England were rolled for 46 in the second innings — their second-lowest innings ever, and worse even than the 58 made in the first innings of this Test against New Zealand.

File image of Graham Thorpe. Reuters

File image of Graham Thorpe. Reuters

"The mind is the most important thing and my life perspective story can come into play quite a bit," Thorpe said as England prepared for a thorough examination over the remaining two days of the Test.

"Your pride is dented, but you can't feel sorry for yourself for too long. You can't just run off into the hills or hide under the bed, you've actually got to get up and go again the next day."

After England's short-lived first innings, New Zealand were 175 for three at stumps on day one, with a lead of 117 runs.

But lengthy rain disruptions have meant they advanced only 58 more runs in just 25 available overs in the following two days. Only 17 balls were bowled on Saturday before showers returned for the entire day.

With fine weather forecast for the remainder of the Test, Thorpe has dismissed the idea of a first innings post-mortem examination and put the emphasis on England looking forward to save the Test.

"The important thing is what happens in the rest of the game and the confidence of the players trying to clear your minds," he said.

"The rain has probably helped us a little bit. We're nowhere near out of the woods but it can give them something to focus on and we're going to have to bat better than we did.

"There's a glimmer still in this Test match. We're well capable of batting well in the second innings and saving the game."

England do have issues to address, the most immediate being how to cope with the swing bowling of Trent Boult and Tim Southee, who took all 10 wickets in the first innings.

In the longer term Thorpe suggested the preparation for Test matches needs to be looked at, after the build up to this Test was restricted to two two-day games against a New Zealand XI.

"We didn't play the swinging ball well, no-one did and we weren't able to put a foothold in the game," he said.

"Boult got the ball perfect for a left arm seamer but it might only do that for 15 overs. No-one was trying to get out. Sometimes these things happen and they shake up the dressing room and they shake up the individuals as well.

"The mind is the most important thing. They've got to go back out there and they've got another innings and they've got to get back in the fight."

Thorpe said that for the health of Test cricket it would be a definite help to have a bigger warm-up window for touring sides but insisted there were "no excuses" for England's first-day batting performance.

"You have to play what's in front of you and on match day you have to come up with something and we didn't have the answers."

Published Date: March 24, 2018 | Updated Date: March 24, 2018

Tags : #Black Caps #Cricket #England #England Cricket Team #England Vs New Zealand #Graham Thorpe #New Zealand #New Zealand Vs England #New Zealand Vs England 2018 #Test Cricket

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3272 126
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 124
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 England 2402 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all