New Zealand vs England: Mitchell Santner set to miss Test series due to knee surgery, could be sidelined for six months

Santner was omitted from New Zealand's 12-man squad for the two-Test series against England starting at Eden Park on 22 March.

AFP, March 14, 2018

Wellington: In-form all-rounder Mitchell Santner will miss the upcoming Test series with England to undergo knee surgery, New Zealand Cricket said on Wednesday.

Officials said Santner would be sidelined for six to nine months, which could also jeopardise planned stints in the Indian Premier League and English county cricket.

Britain Cricket - New Zealand v Sri Lanka - ICC Champions Trophy Warm Up Match - Edgbaston - 30/5/17 New Zealand's Mitchell Santner in action Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic EDITORIAL USE ONLY. - 14800207

File image of New Zealand's Mitchell Santner. Reuters

The 26-year-old was omitted from New Zealand's 12-man squad for the two-Test series against England starting at Eden Park on 22 March.

He was in fine form for the one-day series against England, hitting two half centuries.

NZC said he felt some discomfort while playing and scans showed a "bone defect" had deteriorated and needed surgery.

"Mitchell is a key player in all three formats for us, so we'll certainly miss him in the upcoming series," coach Mike Hesson said.

"It's important though that he gets this fixed and we have him back for what is a big next 18 months for us."

There was some good news for New Zealand, with wicketkeeper BJ Watling returning from a hip injury.

Batsman Ross Taylor was also named in the squad after missing the final ODI against England following a thigh injury that was aggravated during the previous match when he scored 181.

"BJ is a proven performer at Test level for us and brings a lot to the group both on and off the field," selector Gavin Larsen said.

Spinning all-rounder Todd Astle has also been called into the squad as a like-for-like replacement for Santner.

New Zealand: Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, BJ Watling, Todd Astle, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

Published Date: March 14, 2018 | Updated Date: March 14, 2018

CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 7102 116
4 New Zealand 6782 115
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3272 126
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 3940 119
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 England 2402 114
Full Ranking

