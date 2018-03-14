- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 ZIM Vs SCO Zimbabwe tied with Scotland
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 HK Vs NEP Nepal beat Hong Kong by 5 wickets
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 IRE Vs UAE Ireland beat United Arab Emirates by 226 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 WI Vs NED West Indies beat Netherlands by 54 runs (D/L method)
- Nidahas Tri-Series, 2018 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 AFG Vs NEP Afghanistan beat Nepal by 6 wickets
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 ZIM Vs HK Zimbabwe beat Hong Kong by 89 runs
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 PNG Vs NED Netherlands beat Papua New Guinea by 57 runs
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 WI Vs IRE West Indies beat Ireland by 52 runs
- England in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2018 NZ Vs ENG England beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
- Nidahas Tri-Series, 2018 BAN vs IND - Mar 14th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 PNG vs NEP - Mar 15th, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 NED vs HK - Mar 15th, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 WI vs AFG - Mar 15th, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 UAE vs SCO - Mar 15th, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 IRE vs ZIM - Mar 16th, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- Nidahas Tri-Series, 2018 SL vs BAN - Mar 16th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Mar 17th, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Mar 17th, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 IRE vs SCO - Mar 18th, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5313
|121
|2
|South Africa
|4484
|115
|3
|Australia
|4174
|104
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|England
|4829
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4374
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|7594
|122
|2
|South Africa
|6911
|117
|3
|England
|7102
|116
|4
|New Zealand
|6782
|115
|5
|Australia
|6376
|112
|6
|Pakistan
|4877
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3272
|126
|2
|Australia
|2513
|126
|3
|India
|3940
|119
|4
|New Zealand
|3013
|116
|5
|West Indies
|2538
|115
|6
|England
|2402
|114
Wellington: In-form all-rounder Mitchell Santner will miss the upcoming Test series with England to undergo knee surgery, New Zealand Cricket said on Wednesday.
Officials said Santner would be sidelined for six to nine months, which could also jeopardise planned stints in the Indian Premier League and English county cricket.
File image of New Zealand's Mitchell Santner. Reuters
The 26-year-old was omitted from New Zealand's 12-man squad for the two-Test series against England starting at Eden Park on 22 March.
He was in fine form for the one-day series against England, hitting two half centuries.
NZC said he felt some discomfort while playing and scans showed a "bone defect" had deteriorated and needed surgery.
"Mitchell is a key player in all three formats for us, so we'll certainly miss him in the upcoming series," coach Mike Hesson said.
"It's important though that he gets this fixed and we have him back for what is a big next 18 months for us."
There was some good news for New Zealand, with wicketkeeper BJ Watling returning from a hip injury.
Batsman Ross Taylor was also named in the squad after missing the final ODI against England following a thigh injury that was aggravated during the previous match when he scored 181.
"BJ is a proven performer at Test level for us and brings a lot to the group both on and off the field," selector Gavin Larsen said.
Spinning all-rounder Todd Astle has also been called into the squad as a like-for-like replacement for Santner.
New Zealand: Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, BJ Watling, Todd Astle, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult
Published Date:
March 14, 2018
| Updated Date: March 14, 2018
