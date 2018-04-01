New Zealand vs England, LIVE cricket score, 2nd Test, Day 3 at Christchurch
Catch all the live updates of the second day of the second Test between New Zealand and England.
FirstCricket Staff,
April 01, 2018
- Pakistan Super League, 2018 IU Vs PZ Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 3 wickets
- T20I Women’s Tri-Series in India, 2018 ENGW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat England Women by 57 runs
- Pakistan Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I series, 2018 SLW Vs PAKW Pakistan Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 38 runs
- Pakistan Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I series, 2018 SLW Vs PAKW Sri Lanka Women beat Pakistan Women by 7 wickets
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 WI Vs AFG Afghanistan beat West Indies by 7 wickets
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 IRE Vs AFG Afghanistan beat Ireland by 5 wickets
- West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs WI - Apr 1st, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs WI - Apr 2nd, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
- West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs WI - Apr 3rd, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 MUM vs CHE - Apr 7th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 PUN vs DEL - Apr 8th, 2018, 04:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 KOL vs BLR - Apr 8th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 HYD vs RAJ - Apr 9th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 CHE vs KOL - Apr 10th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 RAJ vs DEL - Apr 11th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 HYD vs MUM - Apr 12th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5313
|121
|2
|South Africa
|4484
|115
|3
|Australia
|4174
|104
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|England
|4829
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4374
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|7594
|122
|2
|South Africa
|6911
|117
|3
|England
|7496
|117
|4
|New Zealand
|7081
|114
|5
|Australia
|6376
|112
|6
|Pakistan
|4877
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3272
|126
|2
|Australia
|2513
|126
|3
|India
|4341
|124
|4
|New Zealand
|3013
|116
|5
|West Indies
|2538
|115
|6
|England
|2402
|114
Day 2 report: New Zealand's lower-order batsmen prospered while the top order failed as England took the upper hand Saturday on the second day of the second cricket Test.
New Zealand slumped to 36-5 in its first innings with all of its recognized batsmen dismissed before wicketkeeper BJ Watling and allrounder Colin de Grandhomme combined in a record partnership for New Zealand against England of 142 for the sixth wicket.
De Grandhomme was out for 72, his third Test half century, and Watling went on to his 14th and was 77 not out when bad light stopped play about five overs short of scheduled stumps.
New Zealand was 192-6 and still 115 runs short of England's first-innings total of 307.
File image of England captain Joe Root and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. Agencies
"The plan was to bat as hard as we can and try to get through, because they bowl good areas and bowl pretty well up front, so it was always going to be hard," de Grandhomme said.
"That's the hardest I've had to bat at this stage of my Test career. But it was good to have B.J. at the other end and see how he goes about his work. He made it easier for me."
Earlier, England's flagging first innings was saved by wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow who made 101, his fifth Test century, and rallied the tail to share partnerships of 95 with Mark Wood (52) for the eighth wicket and 47 for with debuting Jack Leach (16) for the ninth.
Bairstow then took four catches behind the stumps to accelerate the decay of New Zealand's first innings. He caught openers Jeet Raval (5) and Tom Latham (0) off Stuart Broad and James Anderson respectively as New Zealand slumped to 17-4.
He then caught captain Kane Williamson for 22 off Anderson and left New Zealand five wickets down with 36 runs on the board and in desperate straits.
After Watling and de Grandhomme batted New Zealand away from disaster, Bairstow caught de Grandhomme from Broad's bowling to ensure England retained the upper hand at stumps.
The day was one of the best England has enjoyed in Tests in Australia and New Zealand this summer. Anderson and Broad, who were criticized for their form in the Ashes Test series in Australia, looked more like their old selves as the new ball swung and they took apart the New Zealand top order.
Broad finished the day with 4-38 and Anderson with 2-43, less than his efforts deserved.
All-rounder Ben Stokes also returned to the bowling crease after a back injury, sending down three overs before stumps and giving England more cause for satisfaction.
New Zealand quickly ended England's first innings at the start of the day. Bairstow resumed at 97 not out and went on to his century with three singles, reaching the mark from 164 balls.
He was the last man out, giving Trent Boult his fourth wicket of the innings. Tim Southee took 6-62 and Boult 4-47 as the New Zealand new-ball pair claimed all 10 England wickets as they did in the first innings of the first Test at Auckland won by the home side.
The pitch at Hagley Oval proved lively when the ball was new and there was some dew in the air. Broad and Anderson explited that in their best joint opening spell for some time, sending New Zealand tumbling to 17-4 before lunch.
Broad dismissed Tom Latham (0), Ross Taylor (2) and first Test century-maker Henry Nicholls (0) while Anderson removed Jeet Raval (5), then made the major breakthrough when he captured Williamson's wicket immediately after lunch.
With inputs from AP
Published Date:
April 01, 2018
| Updated Date: April 01, 2018
Also See
New Zealand vs England: Colin de Grandhomme, BJ Watling come to hosts' rescue on Day 2 after top-order collapse
New Zealand vs England, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 2 at Christchurch
New Zealand vs England, Highlights, Day/Night Test, Day 5 at Auckland: Kiwis win by innings and 49 runs