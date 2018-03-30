First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PSL | Final Mar 25, 2018
IU Vs PZ
Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 3 wickets
PSL | Eliminator 2 Mar 21, 2018
KK Vs PZ
Peshawar Zalmi beat Karachi Kings by 13 runs
WI in PAK Apr 01, 2018
PAK vs WI
National Stadium, Karachi
WI in PAK Apr 02, 2018
PAK vs WI
National Stadium, Karachi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

New Zealand vs England: Jonny Bairstow's fifty rescues visitors on Day 1 after hosts strike early

England were in danger of not reaching 200 until Mark Wood joined Jonny Bairstow and the pair put on 95 for the eighth wicket before Wood fell to Tim Southee for 52, his maiden Test half-century.

AFP, March 30, 2018

Christchurch: Jonny Bairstow was in sight of his fifth Test century after a late run spree with Mark Wood lifted England to 290 for eight at stumps on Day 1 of the second Test in Christchurch on Friday.

England had been in trouble at 164 for 7 before Bairstow (not out 97) and Wood (52) put on 95 for the eighth wicket.

Jonny Bairstow on his way to 97 on Day 1 of the second Test. Reuters

Jonny Bairstow on his way to 97 on Day 1 of the second Test. Reuters

Tim Southee and Trent Boult did all the damage for New Zealand with Southee taking 5/ 60, his seventh five-wicket bag while Trent Boult had three for 79 after New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl first.

England were in danger of not reaching 200 until Wood joined Bairstow and the pair put on 95 for the eighth wicket before Wood fell to Southee for 52, his maiden Test half-century.

After being comprehensively beaten in the first Test, England strengthened their batting line up for Christchurch with the addition of James Vince while Wood and Jack Leach came in for bowlers Chris Woakes, Craig Overton and Moeen Ali.

But apart from Wood and Bairstow, there was little to enthuse about with the England batting as Boult and Southee swung and seamed the ball with precision.

Bairstow's 97 off 154 balls included partnerships of 56 with Ben Stokes, 13 with Stuart Broad, the sparkling 95 with Wood and 41 with Jack Leach who was not out 10 at the end of the day.

On 58, Bairstow suffered a fearful blow to the side of the head from Colin de Grandhomme which knocked his helmet from his head but did nothing to slow his run flow.

Boult and Southee took their wickets in clumps starting with Alastair Cook (two) and James Vince (18) to have England at two for 38.

When play resumed after lunch they accounted for Joe Root (37), Dawid Malan (0) and Mark Stoneman (35) in a nine-ball burst.

Following the tea break, Stokes went for 25 and Broad for five before the Bairstow and Wood partnership.

Published Date: March 30, 2018 | Updated Date: March 30, 2018

Tags : #Chris Woakes #Craig Overton #Dawid Malan #England National Cricket Team #Joe Root #Jonny Bairstow #Mark Stoneman #Mark Wood #Moeen Ali #New Zealand Vs England #Tim Southee #Trent Boult

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3272 126
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 124
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 England 2402 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all