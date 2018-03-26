- Pakistan Super League, 2018 IU Vs PZ Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 3 wickets
- Pakistan Super League, 2018 KK Vs PZ Peshawar Zalmi beat Karachi Kings by 13 runs
- Pakistan Super League, 2018 PZ Vs QG Peshawar Zalmi beat Quetta Gladiators by 1 run
- T20I Women’s Tri-Series in India, 2018 INDW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat India Women by 36 runs
- T20I Women’s Tri-Series in India, 2018 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 7 wickets
- West Indies Women in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2018 NZW Vs WIW New Zealand Women beat West Indies Women by 7 wickets
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 WI Vs AFG Afghanistan beat West Indies by 7 wickets
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 IRE Vs AFG Afghanistan beat Ireland by 5 wickets
- Australia in South Africa, 4 Test Series, 2018 SA Vs AUS South Africa beat Australia by 322 runs
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 UAE Vs ZIM United Arab Emirates beat Zimbabwe by 3 runs (D/L method)
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2018 NZ vs ENG - Mar 30th, 2018, 03:30 AM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 4 Test Series, 2018 SA vs AUS - Mar 30th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs WI - Apr 1st, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs WI - Apr 2nd, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs WI - Apr 3rd, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 MUM vs CHE - Apr 7th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 PUN vs DEL - Apr 8th, 2018, 04:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 KOL vs BLR - Apr 8th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 HYD vs RAJ - Apr 9th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 CHE vs KOL - Apr 10th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5313
|121
|2
|South Africa
|4484
|115
|3
|Australia
|4174
|104
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|England
|4829
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4374
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|7594
|122
|2
|South Africa
|6911
|117
|3
|England
|7496
|117
|4
|New Zealand
|7081
|114
|5
|Australia
|6376
|112
|6
|Pakistan
|4877
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3272
|126
|2
|Australia
|2513
|126
|3
|India
|4341
|124
|4
|New Zealand
|3013
|116
|5
|West Indies
|2538
|115
|6
|England
|2402
|114
Auckland: New Zealand pulled off a dramatic win by an innings and 49 runs over England in Auckland on Monday, wrapping up the rain-affected first Test with 18.5 overs to spare.
It is only the 10th time New Zealand have beaten England in the 102-Test history between the two countries.
As fortunes fluctuated on the final day in scenes reminiscent of the cliffhanger finish the last time the two sides met on Eden Park, five years ago, Ben Stokes lined himself up to be the hero England so desperately needed.
New Zealand players celebrate after beating England in the first Test in Auckland. AP
But with his dismissal for 66 on the stroke of dinner in the day-night Test, New Zealand went into the final session with the task of mopping up the last three wickets, while England still needed 69 runs to makes New Zealand bat again.
Five days after all seemed lost for England when they were rolled for a paltry 58 in their first innings, New Zealand settled the outcome with the tourists all out for 320.
For three consecutive sessions in England's second innings, New Zealand changed the flow of the match with a wicket in the final over.
Joe Root went at stumps on day four to have England 132 for three, Moeen Ali fell at tea on day five after adding 36 runs with Stokes, and then Stokes went at dinner ending an 83-run stand with Chris Woakes.
Five years ago to the day England lost Ian Bell in the last over before tea to be seven down going into the last session, but then they had a battling Matt Prior to save the day as they survived until stumps with one wicket remaining.
This time there would be no such heroics as Stokes, returning from exile after being dropped before the Ashes series following a nightclub altercation in England, saw his effort to snatch an unexpected draw end after 188 deliveries.
A stubborn stand for two sessions folded when he lost patience during a lengthy spell of short-pitched bowling from Neil Wagner — New Zealand's go-to bowler when wickets are hard to come by — and clipped a rising ball to Tim Southee at point.
Wagner, Todd Astle and Trent Boult all finished with three wickets.
When New Zealand declared their first innings at 427 for eight on Sunday, after almost two full days were lost because of rain, England faced a target of 369 to avoid an innings defeat.
They resumed the final day needing 237 and lost Dawid Malan early in the fifth over.
Stokes and Jonny Bairstow cautiously advanced the score to 181 in a partnership of 39 off 128 deliveries before Bairstow was out to another acrobatic catch by a flying Williamson for 26.
Ali was lbw to Boult with the umpire initially ruling in favour of the batsman before the decision was overturned on review.
Craig Overton could only manage three, Woakes went on to 52 before he fended a Wagner delivery to Henry Nicholls and the match ended when Astle had James Anderson caught at mid-off by Boult.
The second Test starts in Christchurch on Friday.
Published Date:
March 26, 2018
| Updated Date: March 26, 2018
Also See
New Zealand vs England: Ben Stokes' return a welcome boost to side, says teammate Moeen Ali
New Zealand vs England: Kiwi pacer Tim Southee expresses frustration over rain hampering play on Day 3
New Zealand vs England: Skipper Joe Root demands 'best behaviour' from returning Ben Stokes