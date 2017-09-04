New Zealand cricket officials visit Rajkot's SCA Stadium for inspection ahead of India tour in late 2017

- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 168 runs
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
- Australia in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2017 BAN Vs AUS Bangladesh beat Australia by 20 runs
- The Wisden Trophy, 2017 ENG Vs WI West Indies beat England by 5 wickets
- India in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2017 SL vs IND - Sep 6th, 2017, 07:00 PM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2017 ENG vs WI - Sep 7th, 2017, 03:30 PM IST
- Independence Cup, 2017 PAK vs WRE - Sep 12th, 2017, 08:00 PM IST
- West Indies in Ireland, Only ODI, 2017 IRE vs WI - Sep 13th, 2017, 02:45 PM IST
- Independence Cup, 2017 PAK vs WRE - Sep 13th, 2017, 08:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4097
|105
|4
|Australia
|3087
|100
|5
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|5957
|119
|2
|Australia
|5505
|117
|3
|India
|5266
|117
|4
|England
|5645
|113
|5
|New Zealand
|5123
|111
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|1625
|125
|2
|England
|1962
|123
|3
|Pakistan
|2417
|121
|4
|West Indies
|2222
|117
|5
|India
|2183
|115
Rajkot: A three-member team of New Zealand Cricket recently visited the stadium in Khandheri at Rajkot to inspect the ground and other facilities, a top official from Saurashtra Cricket Association said on Monday.
File image of New Zealand cricket team. AFP
New Zealand will tour India from 22 October to 7 November for playing three ODIs and as many T20Is.
"The team led by New Zealand team manager Mike Sandle, team's security official Gary Cooper and Henry Moore along with Mayank Parikh (BCCI official), visited the SCA stadium couple of days ago," SCA media manager Himanshu Shah told PTI.
"They expressed satisfaction with the facilities, infrastructure and condition of the ground," added Shah.
The three ODIs between India and New Zealand will be played in Pune, Mumbai, Kanpur and three T20Is in Delhi, Cuttack and Rajkot.
Published Date:
Sep 04, 2017
| Updated Date: Sep 04, 2017
