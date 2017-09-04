New Zealand cricket officials visit Rajkot's SCA Stadium for inspection ahead of India tour in late 2017

Rajkot: A three-member team of New Zealand Cricket recently visited the stadium in Khandheri at Rajkot to inspect the ground and other facilities, a top official from Saurashtra Cricket Association said on Monday.

New Zealand will tour India from 22 October to 7 November for playing three ODIs and as many T20Is.

"The team led by New Zealand team manager Mike Sandle, team's security official Gary Cooper and Henry Moore along with Mayank Parikh (BCCI official), visited the SCA stadium couple of days ago," SCA media manager Himanshu Shah told PTI.

"They expressed satisfaction with the facilities, infrastructure and condition of the ground," added Shah.

The three ODIs between India and New Zealand will be played in Pune, Mumbai, Kanpur and three T20Is in Delhi, Cuttack and Rajkot.