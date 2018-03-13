N Srinivasan questioned by Enforcement Directorate in IPL money laundering case
The case pertains to the transfer of Rs 253.45 crore to Cricket South Africa (CSA) by the BCCI in 2009 for the holding of the second season of the IPL, allegedly without the prior approval of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
FirstCricket Staff,
March 13, 2018
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 ZIM Vs SCO Zimbabwe tied with Scotland
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 HK Vs NEP Nepal beat Hong Kong by 5 wickets
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 IRE Vs UAE Ireland beat United Arab Emirates by 226 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 WI Vs NED West Indies beat Netherlands by 54 runs (D/L method)
- Nidahas Tri-Series, 2018 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 AFG Vs NEP Afghanistan beat Nepal by 6 wickets
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 ZIM Vs HK Zimbabwe beat Hong Kong by 89 runs
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 PNG Vs NED Netherlands beat Papua New Guinea by 57 runs
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 WI Vs IRE West Indies beat Ireland by 52 runs
- England in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2018 NZ Vs ENG England beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 ZIM Vs SCO
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 HK Vs NEP
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 IRE Vs UAE
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 WI Vs NED
- Nidahas Tri-Series, 2018 SL Vs IND
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 AFG Vs NEP
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 ZIM Vs HK
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 PNG Vs NED
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 WI Vs IRE
- England in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2018 NZ Vs ENG
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5313
|121
|2
|South Africa
|4484
|115
|3
|Australia
|4174
|104
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|England
|4829
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4374
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|7594
|122
|2
|South Africa
|6911
|117
|3
|England
|7102
|116
|4
|New Zealand
|6782
|115
|5
|Australia
|6376
|112
|6
|Pakistan
|4877
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3272
|126
|2
|Australia
|2513
|126
|3
|India
|3940
|119
|4
|New Zealand
|3013
|116
|5
|West Indies
|2538
|115
|6
|England
|2402
|114
N Srinivasan, former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and International Cricket Council (ICC) top official, was on Monday questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Indian Premier League (IPL) money laundering case, according to a report in Hindustan Times.
File photo of N Srinivasan. Reuters
The case pertains to the transfer of Rs 253.45 crore to Cricket South Africa (CSA) by the BCCI in 2009 for the holding of the second season of the IPL, allegedly without the prior approval of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), according to the report. Transfer of funds without RBI approval is a violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act.
Srinivasan was cross-examined by the lawyers of the former IPL chairman Lalit Modi. The then treasurer of the board, MP Pandove was questioned separately.
Srinivasan, however, dodged the questions and said that he is "too aged to recollect the details", according to a Deccan Chronicle report.
“I do not want to comment on anything,” he told the Hindustan Times post the hearing.
“The case took a curious turn today as Srinivasan pushed on the blame to Shashank Manohar and MP Pandove, the then-treasurer of BCCI. He displayed selective amnesia, but did blame both of them, stating that the president and treasurer, who worked under Manohar following his orders, had the powers to act and not him,” Modi’s lawyer, Mehmood Abidi was quoted as saying by the Deccan Chronicle.
Srinivasan also expressed his inability to read legal documents citing problems with his vision. He also said that he was ignorant about the transfer of funds and that the then-president Manohar and then-treasurer Pandova were responsible for the said transaction.
Both Manohar and Pandove pleaded their innocence. While Manohar said that it was the responsibility of the secretary and treasurer to implement the resolutions of the BCCI working committee, Pandove, according to Abidi, said that it was Srinivasan's decision to not seek RBI's approval for transfer of funds. Manohar had also said that he was not kept in loop by the working committee while taking its decisions, according to Abidi.
In February, the Bombay High Court had accepted the plea of Modi's lawyers to question former BCCI officials to examine their roles in the transfer of funds fiasco.
Published Date:
March 13, 2018
| Updated Date: March 13, 2018
Also See
IPL 2018: BCCI gives thumbs-up to DRS for the upcoming edition of tournament
Overwhelming IPL can seriously harm women's cricket; holding simultaneous matches not advisable
BCCI contract system is an archaic remnant of the pre-Indian Premier League era