Mumbai: India's top physically-challenged cricketers will be seen in action in the 8th All-India LIC 'Divyang' Inter-Zonal Cricket Championship to be held in Mumbai from 30 March to 1 April.

To be played over a T20 format, teams from the North, South, West, East and Central Zones will be in the hunt for the prestigious title, announced former India captain and president of the All-India Cricket Association for the Physically Challenged Ajit Wadekar at a press meet on 23 March.

The zonal leg was played in New Delhi, Thrissur, Kolhapur, Godda (Jharkhand) and Bhilai respectively where Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Mumbai, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh were the winners.

The event is being supported by LIC of India, New India Assurance, Indian Oil, GIC, HDFC, State Bank of India, Union Bank of India and Central Bank of India.

Wadekar rued that despite making efforts the 30-year-old body was unable to get the support of the government or the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

"We have held internationals against Pakistan and Bangladesh in the past and intend to expand it further," said the captain of the victorious 1971 Indian teams to the West Indies and England.