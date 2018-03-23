- Pakistan Super League, 2018 KK Vs PZ Peshawar Zalmi beat Karachi Kings by 13 runs
- Pakistan Super League, 2018 PZ Vs QG Peshawar Zalmi beat Quetta Gladiators by 1 run
- Pakistan Super League, 2018 IU Vs KK Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets
- T20I Women’s Tri-Series in India, 2018 AUSW Vs ENGW England Women beat Australia Women by 8 wickets
- T20I Women’s Tri-Series in India, 2018 INDW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat India Women by 6 wickets
- Pakistan Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI series, 2018 SLW Vs PAKW Pakistan Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 94 runs
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 UAE Vs ZIM United Arab Emirates beat Zimbabwe by 3 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 WI vs TBC - Mar 25th, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2018 NZ vs ENG - Mar 30th, 2018, 03:30 AM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 4 Test Series, 2018 SA vs AUS - Mar 30th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs WI - Apr 1st, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs WI - Apr 2nd, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs WI - Apr 3rd, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 MUM vs CHE - Apr 7th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 PUN vs DEL - Apr 8th, 2018, 04:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 KOL vs BLR - Apr 8th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 HYD vs RAJ - Apr 9th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5313
|121
|2
|South Africa
|4484
|115
|3
|Australia
|4174
|104
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|England
|4829
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4374
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|7594
|122
|2
|South Africa
|6911
|117
|3
|England
|7496
|117
|4
|New Zealand
|7081
|114
|5
|Australia
|6376
|112
|6
|Pakistan
|4877
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3272
|126
|2
|Australia
|2513
|126
|3
|India
|4341
|124
|4
|New Zealand
|3013
|116
|5
|West Indies
|2538
|115
|6
|England
|2402
|114
Mumbai: India's top physically-challenged cricketers will be seen in action in the 8th All-India LIC 'Divyang' Inter-Zonal Cricket Championship to be held in Mumbai from 30 March to 1 April.
Representational image. Getty
To be played over a T20 format, teams from the North, South, West, East and Central Zones will be in the hunt for the prestigious title, announced former India captain and president of the All-India Cricket Association for the Physically Challenged Ajit Wadekar at a press meet on 23 March.
The zonal leg was played in New Delhi, Thrissur, Kolhapur, Godda (Jharkhand) and Bhilai respectively where Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Mumbai, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh were the winners.
The event is being supported by LIC of India, New India Assurance, Indian Oil, GIC, HDFC, State Bank of India, Union Bank of India and Central Bank of India.
Wadekar rued that despite making efforts the 30-year-old body was unable to get the support of the government or the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
"We have held internationals against Pakistan and Bangladesh in the past and intend to expand it further," said the captain of the victorious 1971 Indian teams to the West Indies and England.
