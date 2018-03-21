- Pakistan Super League, 2018 PZ Vs QG Peshawar Zalmi beat Quetta Gladiators by 1 run
- Pakistan Super League, 2018 IU Vs KK Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets
- Pakistan Super League, 2018 IU Vs KK Karachi Kings beat Islamabad United by 7 wickets
- West Indies Women in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2018 NZW Vs WIW New Zealand Women beat West Indies Women by 1 run
- Australia Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2018 INDW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat India Women by 97 runs
- West Indies Women in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2018 NZW Vs WIW New Zealand Women beat West Indies Women by 106 runs
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 UAE Vs AFG Afghanistan beat United Arab Emirates by 5 wickets
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 WI Vs ZIM West Indies beat Zimbabwe by 4 wickets
- Nidahas Tri-Series, 2018 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by 4 wickets
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2018 NZ vs ENG - Mar 22nd, 2018, 06:30 AM IST
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 UAE vs ZIM - Mar 22nd, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 4 Test Series, 2018 SA vs AUS - Mar 22nd, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Mar 23rd, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Mar 25th, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2018 NZ vs ENG - Mar 30th, 2018, 03:30 AM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 4 Test Series, 2018 SA vs AUS - Mar 30th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs WI - Apr 1st, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs WI - Apr 2nd, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs WI - Apr 3rd, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5313
|121
|2
|South Africa
|4484
|115
|3
|Australia
|4174
|104
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|England
|4829
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4374
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|7594
|122
|2
|South Africa
|6911
|117
|3
|England
|7496
|117
|4
|New Zealand
|7081
|114
|5
|Australia
|6376
|112
|6
|Pakistan
|4877
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3272
|126
|2
|Australia
|2513
|126
|3
|India
|4341
|124
|4
|New Zealand
|3013
|116
|5
|West Indies
|2538
|115
|6
|England
|2402
|114
Mumbai: Shivaji Park Lions stormed into the finals of the inaugural T20 Mumbai League after they defeated SoBo Supersonics by six wickets in the second qualifier.
Shivaji Park Lions celebrate a fall of a wicket. Image Courtesy: T20 Mumbai League official site
The Lions will take on Triumph Knights Mumbai North East in the final on Wednesday.
Chasing a massive score of 194, Alpesh Ramjani starred for the Lions with an unbeaten 64 off just 34 balls.
The Lions chased the target with 2.1 overs to spare as its batsman punished the opposition bowlers.
Earlier, put into bat, Sobo Supersonics posted a massive 194/7 on the board with Abhishek Nayar and Aakarshit Gomel both scoring an identical 51.
While Nayar struck five boundaries and a six, Gomel hit eight boundaries in his knock as the two hammered a listless Shivaji Park Lions bowling attack.
A late cameo from Rohan Raje (26 not out in 11 balls) also helped the Supersonics go past the 190-run mark at the Wankhede Stadium.
Published Date:
March 21, 2018
| Updated Date: March 21, 2018
