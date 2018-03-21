Mumbai: Shivaji Park Lions stormed into the finals of the inaugural T20 Mumbai League after they defeated SoBo Supersonics by six wickets in the second qualifier.

The Lions will take on Triumph Knights Mumbai North East in the final on Wednesday.

Chasing a massive score of 194, Alpesh Ramjani starred for the Lions with an unbeaten 64 off just 34 balls.

The Lions chased the target with 2.1 overs to spare as its batsman punished the opposition bowlers.

Earlier, put into bat, Sobo Supersonics posted a massive 194/7 on the board with Abhishek Nayar and Aakarshit Gomel both scoring an identical 51.

While Nayar struck five boundaries and a six, Gomel hit eight boundaries in his knock as the two hammered a listless Shivaji Park Lions bowling attack.

A late cameo from Rohan Raje (26 not out in 11 balls) also helped the Supersonics go past the 190-run mark at the Wankhede Stadium.