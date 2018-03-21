First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PSL | Eliminator 1 Mar 20, 2018
PZ Vs QG
Peshawar Zalmi beat Quetta Gladiators by 1 run
PSL | Qualifier Mar 18, 2018
IU Vs KK
Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets
ENG in NZ Mar 22, 2018
NZ vs ENG
Eden Park, Auckland
ICCWC Qualifiers Mar 22, 2018
UAE vs ZIM
Harare Sports Club, Harare
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Mumbai T20 League: Shivaji Park Lions beat SoBo Supersonics, to face Triumph Knights Mumbai North East in final

Shivaji Park Lions stormed into the finals of the inaugural T20 Mumbai League after they defeated Sobo Supersonics by six wickets in the second qualifier.

PTI, March 21, 2018

Mumbai: Shivaji Park Lions stormed into the finals of the inaugural T20 Mumbai League after they defeated SoBo Supersonics by six wickets in the second qualifier.

Shivaji Park Lions celebrate a fall of a wicket. Image Courtesy: T20 Mumbai League official site

Shivaji Park Lions celebrate a fall of a wicket. Image Courtesy: T20 Mumbai League official site

The Lions will take on Triumph Knights Mumbai North East in the final on Wednesday.

Chasing a massive score of 194, Alpesh Ramjani starred for the Lions with an unbeaten 64 off just 34 balls.

The Lions chased the target with 2.1 overs to spare as its batsman punished the opposition bowlers.

Earlier, put into bat, Sobo Supersonics posted a massive 194/7 on the board with Abhishek Nayar and Aakarshit Gomel both scoring an identical 51.

While Nayar struck five boundaries and a six, Gomel hit eight boundaries in his knock as the two hammered a listless Shivaji Park Lions bowling attack.

A late cameo from Rohan Raje (26 not out in 11 balls) also helped the Supersonics go past the 190-run mark at the Wankhede Stadium.

Published Date: March 21, 2018 | Updated Date: March 21, 2018

Tags : #Aakarshit Gomel #Abhishek Nayar #Alpesh Ramjani #Mumbai t20 League #Rohan Raje #Shivaji Park Lions #SoBo SuperSonics #SportsTracker #Triumph Knights Mumbai North East #Wankhede

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3272 126
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 124
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 England 2402 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all