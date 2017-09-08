Mumbai Cricket Association's election to be conducted on 10 November

- India in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
- Australia in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2017 BAN Vs AUS Australia beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 168 runs
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
- Independence Cup, 2017 PAK vs WXI - Sep 12th, 2017, 07:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Ireland, Only ODI, 2017 IRE vs WI - Sep 13th, 2017, 02:45 PM IST
- Independence Cup, 2017 PAK vs WXI - Sep 13th, 2017, 07:30 PM IST
- Independence Cup, 2017 PAK vs WXI - Sep 15th, 2017, 07:30 PM IST
- West Indies in England, Only T20 International, 2017 ENG vs WI - Sep 16th, 2017, 11:00 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4097
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|5957
|119
|2
|Australia
|5505
|117
|3
|India
|5266
|117
|4
|England
|5645
|113
|5
|New Zealand
|5123
|111
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|1625
|125
|2
|England
|1962
|123
|3
|Pakistan
|2417
|121
|4
|West Indies
|2222
|117
|5
|India
|2183
|115
Mumbai: The election of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) will be conducted on 10 November, sources in the cricket body said on Friday.
Representative image. Getty Images
The election for posts of various office-bearers of MCA will be held as per its present constitution, but it will be subject to the Supreme Court's orders on the Lodha Panel reforms, sources added.
The last MCA election was held in 2015 when former Union Minister and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar was elected as MCA president.
One of the recommendations of Lodha Panel was that persons above 70 years of age cannot be office bearers, owing to which Pawar resigned and city BJP chief Ashish Shelar replaced him.
Sources also said that the MCA has also approved introduction of 'Mumbai Premier League' in January 2018, but details are being worked out.
Published Date:
Sep 08, 2017
Updated Date: Sep 08, 2017
