First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
U-19 WC | Match 20 Jan 19, 2018
IND Vs ZIM
India Under-19 beat Zimbabwe Under-19 by 10 wickets
U-19 WC | Match 19 Jan 19, 2018
AUS Vs PNG
Australia Under-19 beat Papua New Guinea Under-19 by 311 runs
ENG in AUS Jan 21, 2018
AUS vs ENG
Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney
Tri-Series in UAE Jan 21, 2018
UAE vs SCO
ICC Global Cricket Academy Ground, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

MS Dhoni talks about returning to 'special' Chennai Super Kings, lauds India's bowling in South Africa

Chennai is my second home. Fans here have adopted me as one of their own," Dhoni said.

PTI, Jan,19 2018

Chennai: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who led the Chennai Super Kings in the first eight editions of the IPL before it was suspended in the wake of the 2013 spot-fixing scam, said he was happy to be back at the franchise.

"I never thought of playing for any other franchise other than CSK.

Chennai is my second home. Fans here have adopted me as one of their own," Dhoni said.

File picture of MS Dhoni. BCCI

File picture of MS Dhoni. BCCI

"A lot of people approached me, I can tell you that. But I can't think of not coming back to CSK. What we have been through, how we have conducted ourselves, how the management has been, how the fans have been. This is a special place. So that thought of being in any other franchise was never a question," he added.

Apart from Dhoni, CSK also retained Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja.

The Jharkhand stumper also backed the under-fire Indian Test team on Friday and said there are quite a few positives to pick despite the drubbing handed out by South Africa, the prominent one being the bowlers' performance.

Virat Kohli's World No 1 India are trailing 0-2 in the three-match series after heavy losses in Cape Town and Centurion. The third and final Test is scheduled to be held in Johannesburg from 24 January.

"I would say look at the positives. To win a Test match you need 20 wickets and we have taken 20 wickets. If you can't take 20 wickets, what is the next thing? You look to draw a Test match," Dhoni, who has retired from Tests but continues to be a part of India's limited-overs teams, said at a press conference.

"How you can draw a Test match is by giving less runs and by scoring runs," he told reporters at a promotional event.

Dhoni said the fact that Indian bowlers are taking 20 wickets in a match is a sign that the side is never too far from a win.

"If you are not able to get 20 wickets, you can't win a Test match irrespective of whether you are playing in India or you are playing outside. But that is the big positive. We are taking 20 wickets," he said.

"This means we are always in a position to win a Test match. Once you start scoring runs, you are there," he added.

 

Published Date: Jan 19, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 19, 2018

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3888 111
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 England 6483 116
4 New Zealand 6404 114
5 Australia 6077 113
6 Pakistan 4811 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 2262 126
2 Pakistan 2843 124
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 South Africa 2238 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all