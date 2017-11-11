MS Dhoni launches global cricket academy in Dubai; Indian coaches to be employed to train talent

Dubai: Two-time World Cup-winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni inaugurated his first global cricket academy in the bustling metropolis of Dubai on Saturday.

The academy, jointly launched by Dubai-based Pacific Sports Club and Aarka Sports Club, has been in operation for a couple of months at the Springdales School in Al Quoz.

The facility named the MS Dhoni Cricket Academy (MSDCA) will have coaches from India to train the wards.

It was officially launched by the legendary former India captain himself in the presence of excited trainees, parents and other key stakeholders of the facility.

The academy has the following facilities: four turf, three cement and three matted pitches, spin and swing bowling machine, safety nets, lights for night practice, in-house sports shop for quality cricket gear and video analysis.

The academy will conduct regular matches and will also field squads in tournaments to enable trainees to gain vital match practice.

There is also an aim to engage the parents in the overall development of their children while they train at the academy.

The coaching staff, led by former Mumbai bowler Vishal Mahadik, is well equipped to manage the progress of the students.

Speaking about his association with the academy, Dhoni said: "I am delighted to be a part of this venture and will contribute in every way possible to make it a success. It has been my dream to contribute to the game in every way possible. This is the first step in that direction. The enthusiasm of the trainees is what will drive this venture.