MS Dhoni is playing well; let selectors decide his future in T20Is, says Kapil Dev

Hyderabad: Veteran cricketer Kapil Dev on Saturday said the topic of MS Dhoni's future in T20Is was better left to the selectors.

The captain of the 1983 World Cup winning Indian team said the 36-year-old Ranchi cricketer was in good form, but it was ultimately the selectors who had to take a call on his future in the shortest format of the game.

"There is nobody who will play throughout their life. But I think he (Dhoni) is playing very good. Rest I leave it to the selectors. They will do better job than what we have to do," Kapil said.

"I give opinion and it will only create confusion in people's mind. I don't want to (do that). Let's leave it to the selectors who are doing this job. They will put a lot of time when he should play and when he shouldn't play," he said.

Kapil was speaking to reporters in Hyderabad at the Third Krishnapatnam Port Golden Eagles Golf Championship.

A few former India cricketers, including VVS Laxman and Ajit Agarkar, recently raised questions about Dhoni's T20I future, creating quite a storm in the country's cricketing circles.

Asked about Indian cricketers undergoing DNA test which helps sportspersons in improving their speed, endurance and other aspects of physical agility, Kapil said he cannot answer the question.

"I don't know. It (DNA test) was not there in my time. It would be better if you ask Virat Kohli this question. I don't know. A lot of science has come these days... I cannot answer that," the 58-year-old legendary cricketer said.

Replying to a query, he said the opposition (rival teams) should be respected and credit should be given to them if they played well.