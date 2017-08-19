Mohammed Azharuddin slams HCA for indulging in 'irregularities and misuse', president denies allegations

- India in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 171 runs
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2017 ENG Vs SA England beat South Africa by 177 runs
- India in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2017 ENG Vs SA England beat South Africa by 239 runs
- India in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 304 runs
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL vs IND - Aug 20th, 2017, 02:30 PM IST
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL vs IND - Aug 24th, 2017, 02:30 PM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2017 ENG vs WI - Aug 25th, 2017, 03:30 PM IST
- Australia in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2017 BAN vs AUS - Aug 27th, 2017, 09:30 AM IST
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL vs IND - Aug 27th, 2017, 02:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4097
|105
|4
|Australia
|3087
|100
|5
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|5957
|119
|2
|Australia
|5505
|117
|3
|India
|4579
|114
|4
|England
|5645
|113
|5
|New Zealand
|5123
|111
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|1625
|125
|2
|England
|1962
|123
|3
|Pakistan
|2417
|121
|4
|West Indies
|2222
|117
|5
|India
|2183
|115
Hyderabad:Former India skipper Mohammed Azharuddin alleged that the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) is not following the Lodha Committee recommendations and also indulged in other "irregularities and misuse".
File photo of Mohammad Azharuddin. Reuters
Azharuddin, whose nomination was rejected for the post of HCA president in the elections held in January this year, said deserving players were "ignored" in the teams announced for the Moin-ud-Dowla cricket tournament to be held in Hyderabad.
"It is very unfortunate that both the teams of HCA participating in Moin-ud-Dowla have been announced, those players who have scored more than three centuries in two day leagues and those who have taken more than five wickets have been totally ignored," he alleged.
The HCA did not follow Lodha panel recommendations in the appointment of its selectors, he further alleged.
"According to the Lodha panel, selectors who played at least 25 first class matches should be appointed as selectors," Azharuddin told reporters.
"The purpose of my press conference is to bring in (to) the notice of the Supreme Court, the misconduct and blatant disregard of the judgements of the Supreme Court-appointed Lodha Committee," he said.
"I urge all of you in the media, to bring to light the daring misconduct and the sorry state of affairs of Hyderabad Cricket Association and all sorts of misuse happening there," he added.
When contacted, HCA President G Vivekanand denied the allegations.
"The Committee of Administrators are there. They are looking into the implementation of the Lodha Committee reforms. The issue is sub-judice. If anything is there, he (Azharuddin) can go to the Supreme Court," Vivekanand told PTI.
Published Date:
Aug 19, 2017
| Updated Date: Aug 19, 2017
