Mohammad Hafeez should give up bowling after ICC's suspension and focus only on batting, advises Pakistan legend Wasim Akram

Pakistan fast bowling great, Wasim Akram has advised Mohammad Hafeez to give up bowling and just focus on his batting in a bid to extend his cricket career.

PTI, Nov, 18 2017

Karachi: Pakistan fast bowling great, Wasim Akram has advised Mohammad Hafeez to give up bowling and just focus on his batting in a bid to extend his cricket career.

"I think Hafeez should give up bowling now and just concentrate on his batting. Work harder on his batting," Akram told reporters in Karachi.

Hafeez's bowling action had been found to be illegal for a third time by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in October, with the veteran cricketer getting suspended from bowling in international cricket on Thursday, remaining so until he clears a biomechanics test.

Mohammad Hafeez had earlier failed a biomechanics test in England after getting reported by ICC for illegal action. AFP

Mohammad Hafeez had only resumed bowling in December after serving a 12-month ICC ban. AFP

The ICC decision to suspend Hafeez from bowling came this week after the Pakistani all-rounder failed his bowling assessment test held in England.

Akram said Hafeez should have taken a decision about his bowling even before the ICC match officials reported him and he failed the bowling test.

"I think Hafeez does not realise that he has been bowling a lot and when he bowls a lot he tends to get tired which is natural and that is when I think his elbow extension exceeds the 15 degrees extension allowed by the ICC," Wasim said.

The former captain said there was no doubt that Pakistan required Hafeez's all-round skills and he had served the national team well.

But he noted that after the ICC's revised laws on illegal bowling actions, Hafeez should have thought about his career specially after he was first suspended from bowling in 2014.

Hafeez, 37, in fact, had only resumed bowling again last December after completing a 12-month ban and getting his action cleared in Brisbane.

The ICC had banned Hafeez for a year from bowling in July, 2015 and before that also in December, 2014.

Wasim said Hafeez should now give up bowling and accept himself in the role of a batsman only.

"He is experienced and he just needs to work harder on his batting and it will be good for his career," he added.

Hafeez on Thursday decided to skip going to play in the Bangladesh Premier League and work on his bowling action at the PCB's biomechanics lab at the LUM's university in Lahore.

Published Date: Nov 18, 2017 | Updated Date: Nov 18, 2017

