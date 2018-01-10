Mithali Raj to lead Indian team in South Africa; 17-year-old Jemimah Rodrigues named in squad
Mithali Raj, who herself made her debut as a 16-year-old, was named captain and Harmanpreet Kaur her deputy as the BCCI announced a 16-member squad for the series beginning 5 February.
PTI,
Jan,10 2018
- India in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2017 WI Vs IND West Indies beat India by 11 runs
- Zimbabwe in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs ZIM Sri Lanka beat Zimbabwe by 7 wickets
- India in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2017 WI Vs IND India beat West Indies by 93 runs
- Zimbabwe in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs ZIM Zimbabwe beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
- South Africa in England, 3 T20I Series, 2017 ENG Vs SA England beat South Africa by 19 runs
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4969
|124
|2
|South Africa
|3888
|111
|3
|Australia
|4174
|104
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|England
|4829
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4058
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|6386
|120
|2
|India
|6680
|119
|3
|Australia
|5948
|114
|4
|England
|6156
|114
|5
|New Zealand
|6109
|113
|6
|Pakistan
|4684
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2262
|126
|2
|Pakistan
|2843
|124
|3
|India
|3385
|121
|4
|England
|2029
|119
|5
|West Indies
|2538
|115
|6
|South Africa
|2238
|112
New Delhi: 17-year-old Mumbai school girl Jemimah Rodrigues became one of the youngest players to be selected in the Indian women's cricket team that will travel to South Africa for a three-match away ODI series next month.
File image of India captain Mithali Raj. Reuters
Mithali Raj, who herself made her debut as a 16-year-old, was named captain and Harmanpreet Kaur her deputy as the BCCI announced a 16-member squad for the series beginning 5 February.
The ODI series will be followed by a five-match T20I series and the squad for it will be named later.
India Women's ODI squad: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), Ekta Bisht, Smriti Mandhana, Poonam Yadav, Punam Raut, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jhulan Goswami, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Mona Meshram, Pooja Vastrakar, Veda Krishnamurthy, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper).
Published Date:
Jan 10, 2018
| Updated Date: Jan 10, 2018
Also See
Year in Review 2017: Virat Kohli's India continue domination at home; Mithali Raj-led women's side usher in new era
Year in review 2017: From India’s carnage at home to Pakistan’s fairytale Champions Trophy, cricket moments that stood out
#NoGenderDecember hopes to end stereotyping: Can it change the way we think of gender?