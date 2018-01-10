First Cricket
Mithali Raj to lead Indian team in South Africa; 17-year-old Jemimah Rodrigues named in squad

Mithali Raj, who herself made her debut as a 16-year-old, was named captain and Harmanpreet Kaur her deputy as the BCCI announced a 16-member squad for the series beginning 5 February.

PTI, Jan,10 2018

New Delhi: 17-year-old Mumbai school girl Jemimah Rodrigues became one of the youngest players to be selected in the Indian women's cricket team that will travel to South Africa for a three-match away ODI series next month.

File image of India captain Mithali Raj. Reuters

The ODI series will be followed by a five-match T20I series and the squad for it will be named later.

India Women's ODI squad: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), Ekta Bisht, Smriti Mandhana, Poonam Yadav, Punam Raut, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jhulan Goswami, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Mona Meshram, Pooja Vastrakar, Veda Krishnamurthy, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper).

