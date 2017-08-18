First Cricket
Michael Clarke warns Australia ahead of India tour, says Virat Kohli's men will be tough to beat at home

PTI, Aug, 18 2017

Mumbai: Former skipper Michael Clarke on Friday warned Australia ahead of their ODI series against India, saying it will be a difficult outing for the visitors as Virat Kohli's men will be tough to beat in their own backyard.

"One-day cricket is different from Test cricket, so I imagine that the wickets will be good. You will see some entertaining one-day cricket, hope the Aussies can perform well and win but it is going to be tough, India are always tough in their own backyard," he told reporters at Mumbai on sidelines of a promotional event.

File image of former Australia skipper Michael Clarke. AFP

The Kohli-led side has won nine Test rubbers on the trot, the latest being the 3-0 whitewash against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka.

Clarke, who was here to promote the show 'Offbeat Australia' to be aired on Living Foodz, lauded Kohli for leading the side very well.

"I haven't played for two years, so I haven't played against this current India team. They are doing extremely well, winning at home, winning away," Clarke said.

"Look they are led very well by Virat Kohli and they are playing some great cricket, if they are good enough to continue winning, then they will continue to be the number one team in the world," he added.

Premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been the backbone of India's bowling, taking crucial wickets in almost all the series, be it Tests or ODIs.

Ask Clarke whether the offie can shine overseas and pat comes the reply, "Ashwin is a wonderful bowler, no matter where he plays.

