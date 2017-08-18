Michael Clarke warns Australia ahead of India tour, says Virat Kohli's men will be tough to beat at home

- The Wisden Trophy, 2017 ENG Vs WI England beat West Indies by an innings and 209 runs
- India in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 171 runs
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2017 ENG Vs SA England beat South Africa by 177 runs
- India in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2017 ENG Vs SA England beat South Africa by 239 runs
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL vs IND - Aug 20th, 2017, 02:30 PM IST
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL vs IND - Aug 24th, 2017, 02:30 PM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2017 ENG vs WI - Aug 25th, 2017, 03:30 PM IST
- Australia in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2017 BAN vs AUS - Aug 27th, 2017, 09:30 AM IST
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL vs IND - Aug 27th, 2017, 02:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4097
|105
|4
|Australia
|3087
|100
|5
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|5957
|119
|2
|Australia
|5505
|117
|3
|India
|4579
|114
|4
|England
|5645
|113
|5
|New Zealand
|5123
|111
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|1625
|125
|2
|England
|1962
|123
|3
|Pakistan
|2417
|121
|4
|West Indies
|2222
|117
|5
|India
|2183
|115
Mumbai: Former skipper Michael Clarke on Friday warned Australia ahead of their ODI series against India, saying it will be a difficult outing for the visitors as Virat Kohli's men will be tough to beat in their own backyard.
"One-day cricket is different from Test cricket, so I imagine that the wickets will be good. You will see some entertaining one-day cricket, hope the Aussies can perform well and win but it is going to be tough, India are always tough in their own backyard," he told reporters at Mumbai on sidelines of a promotional event.
File image of former Australia skipper Michael Clarke. AFP
The Kohli-led side has won nine Test rubbers on the trot, the latest being the 3-0 whitewash against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka.
Clarke, who was here to promote the show 'Offbeat Australia' to be aired on Living Foodz, lauded Kohli for leading the side very well.
"I haven't played for two years, so I haven't played against this current India team. They are doing extremely well, winning at home, winning away," Clarke said.
"Look they are led very well by Virat Kohli and they are playing some great cricket, if they are good enough to continue winning, then they will continue to be the number one team in the world," he added.
Premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been the backbone of India's bowling, taking crucial wickets in almost all the series, be it Tests or ODIs.
Ask Clarke whether the offie can shine overseas and pat comes the reply, "Ashwin is a wonderful bowler, no matter where he plays.
Published Date:
Aug 18, 2017
| Updated Date: Aug 18, 2017
