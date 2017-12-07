First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG and IRE in UAE | 2nd ODI Dec 07, 2017
AFG Vs IRE
Ireland beat Afghanistan by 51 runs
ICC WCLC | Match 49 Dec 06, 2017
HK Vs PNG
Hong Kong beat Papua New Guinea by 23 runs
ICC WCLC | 08 Dec 2017
HK vs PNG
ICC Global Cricket Academy Ground, Dubai
WI in NZ | 09 Dec 2017
NZ vs WI
Seddon Park, Hamilton
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Maharashtra Cricket Association agrees to adopt Lodha committee recommendations

Managing committee of the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) has agreed to adopt the recommendations of the Justice RM Lodha committee.

PTI, Dec, 07 2017

Pune: Managing committee of the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) has agreed to adopt the recommendations of the Justice RM Lodha committee.

"In a recent meeting held here, managing committee of the MCA agreed to implement the Lodha committee recommendations and also decided to implement any modifications, the (Supreme) court may order in future," MCA president Abhay Apte said.

Representational image. Getty

Representational image. Getty

"We want to stabilise the association financially...how long we can continue with the status quo. For last one and a half years, they have stopped the funds and we now want to be financially stable. Stalemate should be resolved," Apte told PTI.

Following the managing committee's approval, the resolution (to adopt Lodha panel reforms) will now be placed before the general body of the Association, which is likely to be meet this month.

The Supreme Court had asked state cricket associations to implement the reforms suggested by the Justice Lodha committee.

Published Date: Dec 07, 2017 | Updated Date: Dec 07, 2017

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6379 120
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

9 Months Episode 17: Know what to do and expect in the first year of having a baby — Part 1

More Stories

See all