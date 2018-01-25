First Cricket
Lungi Ngidi receives maiden call-up; Morne Morkel returns to South Africa's ODI squad for India series

The 21-year-old Ngidi had made his Test debut at Centurion and was named man-of-the-match for returning figures of 7/90 as South Africa took the series 2-0.

PTI, Jan,25 2018

Johannesburg: Young pace sensation Lungi Ngidi has been rewarded for his recent performances with a place in South Africa's squad for the six-match ODI series against India starting in Durban on 1 February.

File photo of South African pacer Lungi Ngidi. AFP

Ngidi had previously missed out on an ODI call-up because he was injured.

Pacer Morne Morkel and all-rounder Chris Morris have also been included in the 15-man squad.

The duo return after missing the ODI series against Bangladesh (in October 2017) owing to injuries.

More noticeably, South Africa have named two leg-spinners in the squad with orthodox Imran Tahir pairing up with chinaman Tabraiz Shamsi.

Middle-order batsman/wicket-keeper Khayelihle Zondo is another inclusion. He had previously toured India in 2015 but didn't feature in a single game as South African had won that five-match series 3-2.

Squad: Faf du Plessis (capt), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, AB de Villiers, JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Lungisani Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Khayelihle Zondo.

Published Date: Jan 25, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 25, 2018

