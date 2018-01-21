Toggle between between tabs for ball-by-ball commentary and live score

Report, Match 4: Bangladesh decimated Sri Lanka by 163 runs in the third match of the tri-nation series at the Sher-e -Bangla National Stadium at Mirpur on Friday to record their biggest victory margin over the island nation.

After winning the toss, the hosts chose to bat and set a target of 320 runs for the loss of seven wickets.

Opener Tamim Iqbal struck 84 on way to reaching 11,000 international runs while Shakib Al Hasan scored 67 to get to the 10,000-run milestone. Mushfiqur Rahim scored 62 runs off 52 balls.

In reply, the Sri Lankans were all out for 157 in the 33rd over.

Left-arm spinner Shakib took three wickets for 47 while skipper Mashrafe bin Mortaza and paceman Rubel Hossain got two wickets each.

Nasir Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman chipped in with one wicket apiece.

Squads

Zimbabwe: Hamilton Masakadza, Solomon Mire, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor, Sikandar Raza, Peter Moor, Malcolm Waller, Graeme Cremer(c), Ryan Murray, Tendai Chisoro, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani, Chris Mpofu, Tendai Chatara, Kyle Jarvis

Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal (c), Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Shehan Madushanka, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Wanidu Hasaranga

With inputs from IANS