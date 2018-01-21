First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
U-19 WC | Match 24 Jan 20, 2018
NZ Vs SA
New Zealand Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 71 runs
U-19 WC | Match 23 Jan 20, 2018
ENG Vs CAN
England Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 282 runs
PAK in NZ Jan 22, 2018
NZ vs PAK
Westpac Stadium, Wellington
Tri-Series in UAE Jan 23, 2018
UAE vs SCO
ICC Global Cricket Academy Ground, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

LIVE, Tri Nation series, Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe in Dhaka: Cricket score and updates

Catch all the live scores and updates from Tri-nation series match between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka

FirstCricket Staff, Jan,21 2018

50/2
Overs
12.3
R/R
4.07
Fours
4
Sixes
0
Extras
11
Solomon Mire Batting 16 36 1 0

Toggle between between tabs for ball-by-ball commentary and live score

Report, Match 4: Bangladesh decimated Sri Lanka by 163 runs in the third match of the tri-nation series at the Sher-e -Bangla National Stadium at Mirpur on Friday to record their biggest victory margin over the island nation.

Both teams eye for a win to seal their spot in the finals against Bangladesh.AFP

Both teams eye for a win to seal their spot in the finals against Bangladesh. AFP

After winning the toss, the hosts chose to bat and set a target of 320 runs for the loss of seven wickets.

Opener Tamim Iqbal struck 84 on way to reaching 11,000 international runs while Shakib Al Hasan scored 67 to get to the 10,000-run milestone. Mushfiqur Rahim scored 62 runs off 52 balls.

In reply, the Sri Lankans were all out for 157 in the 33rd over.

Left-arm spinner Shakib took three wickets for 47 while skipper Mashrafe bin Mortaza and paceman Rubel Hossain got two wickets each.

Nasir Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman chipped in with one wicket apiece.

Squads

Zimbabwe: Hamilton Masakadza, Solomon Mire, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor, Sikandar Raza, Peter Moor, Malcolm Waller, Graeme Cremer(c), Ryan Murray, Tendai Chisoro, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani, Chris Mpofu, Tendai Chatara, Kyle Jarvis

Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal (c), Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Shehan Madushanka, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Wanidu Hasaranga

With inputs from IANS

Published Date: Jan 21, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 21, 2018

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3888 111
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 New Zealand 6650 117
4 England 6483 116
5 Australia 6077 113
6 Pakistan 4875 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 2262 126
2 Pakistan 2843 124
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 South Africa 2238 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all