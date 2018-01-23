First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
U-19 WC | Super League QF 1 Jan 23, 2018
ENG Vs AUS
Australia Under-19 beat England Under-19 by 31 runs
U-19 WC | Plate Championship QF 4 Jan 23, 2018
WI Vs IRE
West Indies Under-19 beat Ireland Under-19 by 4 wickets
IND in SA Jan 24, 2018
SA vs IND
The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
PAK in NZ Jan 25, 2018
NZ vs PAK
Eden Park, Auckland
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Live Tri Nation series, Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, ODI at Dhaka, Full cricket score

Live score and updates of Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe

FirstCricket Staff, Jan,23 2018

66/1
Overs
14.0
R/R
4.71
Fours
9
Sixes
0
Extras
11
Tamim Iqbal Batting 25 33 4 0

Toggle between tabs for Live scores and ball-by-ball commentary

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka report: Bangladesh decimated Sri Lanka by 163 runs in the third match of the tri-nation series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium at Mirpur on Friday to record their biggest victory margin over the island nation.

File picture of Bangladesh team. Getty

File picture of Bangladesh team. Getty

After winning the toss, the hosts chose to bat and set a target of 320 runs for the loss of seven wickets.

Opener Tamim Iqbal struck 84 on way to reaching 11,000 international runs while Shakib Al Hasan scored 67 to get to the 10,000-run milestone. Mushfiqur Rahim scored 62 runs off 52 balls.

In reply, the Sri Lankans were all out for 157 in the 33rd over.

Left-arm spinner Shakib took three wickets for 47 while skipper Mashrafe bin Mortaza and paceman Rubel Hossain got two wickets each.

Nasir Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman chipped in with one wicket apiece.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 320/7 (Tamim Iqbal 84, Shakib Al Hasan 67, Mushfiqur Rahim 62; Thisara Perera 3/60, Nuwan Pradeep 2/66) beat Sri Lanka 157 (Thisara Perera 29, Dinesh Chandimal 28; Shakib Al Hasan 3/47, Rubel Hossain 2/20, Mashrafe Mortaza 2/30) by 163 runs.

IANS

Published Date: Jan 23, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 22, 2018

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3888 111
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 New Zealand 6646 117
4 England 6550 115
5 Australia 6143 112
6 Pakistan 4875 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 2262 126
2 Pakistan 2843 124
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 South Africa 2238 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all