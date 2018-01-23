Live Tri Nation series, Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, ODI at Dhaka, Full cricket score
Live score and updates of Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe
FirstCricket Staff
Jan,23 2018
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka report: Bangladesh decimated Sri Lanka by 163 runs in the third match of the tri-nation series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium at Mirpur on Friday to record their biggest victory margin over the island nation.
File picture of Bangladesh team. Getty
After winning the toss, the hosts chose to bat and set a target of 320 runs for the loss of seven wickets.
Opener Tamim Iqbal struck 84 on way to reaching 11,000 international runs while Shakib Al Hasan scored 67 to get to the 10,000-run milestone. Mushfiqur Rahim scored 62 runs off 52 balls.
In reply, the Sri Lankans were all out for 157 in the 33rd over.
Left-arm spinner Shakib took three wickets for 47 while skipper Mashrafe bin Mortaza and paceman Rubel Hossain got two wickets each.
Nasir Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman chipped in with one wicket apiece.
Brief Scores: Bangladesh 320/7 (Tamim Iqbal 84, Shakib Al Hasan 67, Mushfiqur Rahim 62; Thisara Perera 3/60, Nuwan Pradeep 2/66) beat Sri Lanka 157 (Thisara Perera 29, Dinesh Chandimal 28; Shakib Al Hasan 3/47, Rubel Hossain 2/20, Mashrafe Mortaza 2/30) by 163 runs.
IANS
Published Date:
Jan 23, 2018
Updated Date: Jan 22, 2018
