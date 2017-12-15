LIVE T10 League at Sharjah, Punjabi Legends vs Bengal Tigers, Cricket Score and Updates: Hasan Ali strikes to put opponents in trouble

17:38 (IST)

Punjabi Lions 9/0 after first over.

Pakistan's Aamer Yamin opens the bowling for the Tigers. They were as many as three chances in the first over. In the second ball, Luke Ronchi pulls one to the deep square-leg but the fielder misjudges it and it went for four. In the third ball, Ronchi hits one straight to mid-wicket but the fielder spills it. Nine runs came off the first over.