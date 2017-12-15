LIVE T10 League at Sharjah, Punjabi Legends vs Bengal Tigers, Cricket Score and Updates: Hasan Ali strikes to put opponents in trouble

Bengal Tigers 53/4 after 5 overs. (David Miller 14, Darren Sammy 1)
Day 1 report: Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi's hat-trick lit up the opening night of the inaugural T10 League here, helping his Pakhtoons side beat the Virender Sehwag-led Maratha Arabians by 25 runs.
In the tournament opener, Kerala Kings rode on Irish Paul Stirling's unbeaten 66 to beat Bengal Tigers by eight wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium here on Thursday.
Afridi claimed the hat-trick with the first three balls to break the backbone of the Arabians, who were on track with England's Alex Hales striking a 26-ball unbeaten 57, in their chase of 122.
The explosive Pakistani leg-spinner's victims included South Africa's Rilee Rossouw, who holed out to Afridi's first ball, caught by a fine diving catch at long-on by Najibullah Zadran before his second delivery trapped West Indian Dwayne Bravo plumb in front.
Sehwag became the third victim of Afridi's hat-trick, trapped in front by an in-dipping slider.
Interestingly, this was Hales' first outing since the incident outside a Bristol nightclub that led to him and all-rounder Ben Stokes' suspension from England duty.
Bengal Tigers 53/4 after 5 overs. (David Miller 14, Darren Sammy 1)
Leg-spinner Usama Mir concedes 13 runs from his first over.From first three balls, Miller scores 10 runs including two boundaries over midwicket. Bengal Tigers need 47 more runs in five overs.
Bengal Tigers 40/4 after 4 overs. (David Miller 2, Darren Sammy)
Carlos Brathwaite gives away 14 runs from the first five balls but end the over with the wicket of Sarfraz. The Pakistan captain pulls one but fails to connect it properly and Bopara grabs a good catch at backward square leg.
Bengal Tigers 26/1 after 3 overs. (David Miller 2, Sarfraz Ahmed 3)
What an over by Hasan Ali! In his very first ball, Hasan removes Darren Bravo and in the next ball, he castles Delport's stumps. In the next four balls, he gives just five runs. Bengal Tigers are in deep trouble now having lost three wickets inside three overs.
Bengal Tigers 21/1 after 2 overs. (Darren Bravo 3, Cameron Delport 12)
Chris Jordan bowls the second over and it turns out to be a decent one. Bengali Tigers manage to make just 4 runs in the first five balls and the in the final ball, Delport hits one boundary.
Bengal Tigers 13/1 after 1 over. (Darren Bravo 0, Cameron Delport 8)
Out! After scoring boundary from first ball, Charles gets run-out in the third ball. He tries for the second run but a good throw from the deep and bowler Faheem Ashraf's take gets the job done, Delport then pulls one over deep mid-wicket boundary for a four and ends the over with another pull that fetches four runs.
Punjabi Lions 99/6 after 10 overs. (Faheem Ashraf 2, Chris Jordan 1)
End of the innings! Anwar Ali bowls a terrific final. He traps Ravi Bopara in the first ball of the over and then shatters Misbah's stumps in the fourth ball. He gives away just eight runs as Bengal Tigers need exactly 100 to win the match.
Punjabi Lions 91/4 after 8 overs. (Ravi Bopara 5, Faheem Ashraf 0)
OUT! Akmal's short but good innings comes to an end after he hits one straight to long-off fielder. He departs after making 38 and De Lange grabs his second wicket of the day. He finishes the over strongly, conceding just 4 runs.
Punjabi Lions 85/3 after 8 overs. (Umar Akmal 38, Faheem 0)
OUT! Mohammad Naveed bowls the 8th over and it's a great one. He concedes just four runs and takes the wicket of Carlos Brathwaite. The Windies all-rounder plays an awful slog and the ball lands straight into fielder's hand at the third man.
Punjabi Lions 81/2 after 7 overs. (Umar Akmal 36, Carlos Brathwaite 1)
Out! The dangerous Shoaib Malik departs after making 30. He makes room to cut Aamer Yamin but the batsman gets a big inside edge and the ball goes on to hit the stumps. He maintains his good form in the next four balls as he gives away just one run. Superb stuff from Aamer!
Punjabi Lions 79/1 after sixth over. (Umar Akmal 34, Shoaib Malik 30)
Shoaib Malik shows no respect for Mujeeb as he smashes a four and a huge maximum in the third and four ball of the over. Mujeeb comes back well to concede just two runs from the last two balls.
Punjabi Lions 65/1 after fifth over. (Umar Akmal 33, Shoaib Malik 18)
Shoaib Malik starts the fifth over from Anwar Ali with a boundary over covers. Umar Akmal also scores responds with a four and six off full tosses in the third and fourth ball. Anwar gives away just one in last two balls but at the end, he concedes 17 runs from six balls.
Punjabi Lions 48/1 after fourth over.
Mujeeb bowls the fourth over and it's a decent one from the spinner. He concedes just five runs in five balls and Akmal pulls one to deep mid-wicket boundary fora four in the final ball.
Punjabi Lions 39/1 after third over.
Shoaib Malik starts the third with two fours from first three balls. In the final ball of the over, Akmal hits one over mid-wicket of a six! Looks like Akmal is fine touch. Aamer is proving to be costly for his team.
Punjabi Lions 24/1 after second over.
OUT! Ronchi departs in the first ball of the second over. He went for a slog in the second ball of the over as Anwar pulls off a blinder near the boundary. Ronchi goes after he scores 9. Umar Akmal comes to the crease and he smashes two fours in the over.
Punjabi Lions 9/0 after first over.
Pakistan's Aamer Yamin opens the bowling for the Tigers. They were as many as three chances in the first over. In the second ball, Luke Ronchi pulls one to the deep square-leg but the fielder misjudges it and it went for four. In the third ball, Ronchi hits one straight to mid-wicket but the fielder spills it. Nine runs came off the first over.
The team sheets are out!
Punjabi Legends win the toss and they elect to bat first!
In the third encounter, Punjabi Legends will take on Kerala Kings
This is the second match of the day!
Today's first match!
Hello and welcome to the second day's action from the newly introduced T10 League which is being played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Today we have four matches. The first one is between Bengal Tigers and Punjabi Legends followed by Maratha Arabians vs Team Sri Lanka. The last two matches are between Punjabi Legends vs Kerala Kings and Pakhtoons vs Team Sri Lanka.