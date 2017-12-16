LIVE T10 League at Sharjah, Pakhtoons vs Bengal Tigers, Cricket Score and Updates: Pakhtoons off to a good start

Bengal Tigers vs Pakhtoons T10 Cricket League: Naveed into the attack. And almost gets a wicket. Tamim goes airborne and the fielder at mid-on puts in an acrobatic effort. He gets his hand to it, but can't hold on. The fourth ball is blasted through cover. No point chasing that. Hit with tremendous power. A bit of an appeal off the next ball. Would have missed tleg stump comfortably. Punches one down the ground and collects a single.
Preview: It's the third day for T10 Cricket League, and teams are all set to battle it out at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Saturday will see Shahid Afridi's Pakhtoons taking on Sarfraz Ahmed's Bengal Tigers. The next match is between Dinesh Chandimal's Team Sri Lanka Cricket and Kerala Kings, who are captained by Eoin Morgan. In the third match, Virender Sehwag's Maratha Arabians will face Punjabi Legends.
Saturday's final match will be a playoff for the 5th/6th place.
Earlier, the highlights was Shahid Afridi's hat-trick that lit up the opening night of the T10 League, helping his Pakhtoons side beat the Virender Sehwag-led Maratha Arabians by 25 runs.
Rilee Rossouw played a blinder to help his team Maratha Arabians clinch a thriller against Team Sri Lanka Cricket. He remained unbeaten on 49 as Rossouw's two sixes in the last balls saw Arabians chasing down a huge total of 125.
In another match, Aamer Yamin's scintillating all-round display helped Bengal Tigers to a three-wicket victory over Punjabi Legends,
Toss: Pakhtoons captain Shahid Afridi spins the coin and calls correctly. Invites the Tigers to have a bat.
Pitch report: It's a pitch that is excellent for batting. The conditions are bright. Any target can be chased down. It is a beautiful surface. Win the toss and bat first should be the call.
Hello and welcome to the third day's action of the T10 Cricket League taking place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE.
Pakhtoons 27/0 after 3 overs
Pakhtoons 18/0 after 2 overs
De Lange to bowl the next over. Tamim moves across the stumps. Heaves and misses. The ball is not to far away from the leg stump. Wide? No. Yorker next and Tamim digs it out. The next ball brings out a sublime shot off the back foot by Tamim. Boundary through cover. 'PAAAKHTOOONS' goes the crowd. Goes straight past the bowler off the following ball. Well fielded by Darren Sammy at mid-on. Shehzad gets stuck into the bowler and sends the fifth ball of the over into orbit. SIX! Strong winds in the air ground. There may be some rain in the air too. The last ball is wayward. On the pads and flicked past short fine leg and into the fence by Shehzad. Good comeback by the Pakhtoon team after a tight first over.
Pakhtoons 3/0 after 1 over
A slip in place. The first balls swings away. Could be a wide. The umpire takes a good, hard look and decides against it. Single and Shehzad is on strike. Walks down the track and drives, but can't find the gap. Shehzad off the mark with a push down the ground for one. Tamim rushes down the track and has an almighty swing. Misses it completely. Rush of blood from the Bangladesh opener. The first ball is fantastic for Bengal. Only three runs from it.
Right then, we are back for the second innings. Tamim Iqbal and Ahmed Shehzad are out in the middle to open the Pakhtoon innings. Tamim to take first strike. Aamer Yamin to start off for Bengal with his medium pace. A handy bowler.
Bengal Tigers 126/2 after 10 overs
Sohail into the attack now. Bravo gets a big hit going finally. Hit straight with authority for ba six. Gets lucky then. Making room outside leg and there's the old French cut for a boundary. Takes a single and it's over to 'Killer Miller' in the last three balls of the innings. Sohails bowls a beauty and the ball goes between Miller's legs. Dot ball. Or should we say, Alubond dot ball. But then a baseball hit. Sohail tries a backhanded slower delivery with cross seam. Miller clears the mid-wicket fence with ease. The last ball is a yorker gone wrong. Full toss and six! Dropped in the stands. Bengal finish strongly after an early setback, and for that they have to thank Miller. 68 off 26 balls for Miller, 28 off 12 balls for Johnson Charles.
Bengal Tigers 103/2 after 9 overs
Imran Junior into the attack. Single to start off. Imran follws it up with a slower delivery. That ball was on the legs, and kissed Bravo's pads on the way to the 'keeper. Another slower ball. Miller takes a wild swing, but was early into the shot. That ball hit the off stump, but the bails didn't come off. Miller takes a swing again and sends the ball towards fine leg. Four and fifty for the South African. Clears the front leg then and swings for a maximum.
Bengal Tigers 91/2 after 8 overs
Irfan back into the attack. Attempts a yorker. Errs in length and Miller turns him away off his pads for a boundary. The next ball is hit in forward of square on the leg side. A fantastic piece of fielding in the deep by Dawson saves a certain boundary. The third ball travels the full distance. Legth delivery and Miller takes a clean swing. Six over long on. Bouncer next. Miller gets a faint touch and over the the 'keeper and collects another boundary. Miller is playing a superb cameo. Sends the ball spiralling over square leg then and it's a six! Fifty partnership up. The last ball is dug out towards deep point. Single to end the over.
Bengal Tigers 68/2 after 7 overs
Sohail Khan into the attack now. Starts with two full deliveries. Chance for a run out. Tamim Iqbal at extra over had to effect a direct hit. He misses. No harm done for the Tigers. Another full delivery. Miller swings, but all that he can do is dig that ball out. No leverage for the batsmen to get underneath and swing. Another single off the fourth ball. Sohail gets the length slightly wrong with the next ball and Miller punishes him. It turned out to be a length ball and Miller sends the ball onto the roof straight. The last ball is short and Miller doesn't time the pull. 11 runs from that over.
Bengal Tigers 57/2 after 6 overs
Imran Khan Junior with his left-arm medium pace now. The first three balls produce two runs. Miller looks for an attacking shot off the fourth ball. Straight to mid-wicket. Another single. The next ball is full and is dug out by Bravo for one. Another slow and full delivery to end the over. Lot of variation from the young bowler. Only five runs from that over. A very good over in the context of the game.
Bengal Tigers 52/2 after 5 overs
Gul comes in. The first ball is short of a length and Miller turns it away to the mid-wicket region for one. Bravo gets an inside edge and the ball runs away towards fine leg. Single again. The drummers are getting into the groove! And Bollywood actress Zareen Khan is in the house, sporting the Pakhtoon jersey. The Tigers batsmen are not getting their timing right at the moment. But as we speak, Miller square drives for a flat six. That would ease some pressure. Follows it up with another lofted shot, this time down the ground. Fielded at long off. Tigers have made steady progress at the halfway stage. Strategic timeout taken.
Bengal Tigers 41/2 after 4 overs
And here comes Afridi. The first ball has the 'keeper excited. The decision goes upstairs. Charles looks to have had his foot grounded behind the line. Charles misses a slower one as he tries to heave it away towards mid-on. Big appeal, but the ball would have missed leg. The wily old Afridi follows it up with a quicker delivery and catches Charles plumb in front of the stumps. David Miller comes in and starts off with a quick single. Direct hit would have meant another wicket for the Pakhtoons. Fine over from Afridi. Powerplay ends.
Bengal Tigers 39/1 after 3 overs
Liam Dawson into the attack with his slow left-arm orthodox. And a wicket straightaway. The second bal of the over has Delport atempting a reverse sweep. Gets an inside edge onto his stumps. Bowled! Tigers one down. Darren Bravo comes in. Charles gets a boundary off the fifth ball. Rocks back and slaps it over point. Looks to give the bowler the charge off the last ball. A single is all that he would get.
Bengal Tigers 33/0 after 2 overs
Umar Gul into the attack. And... a wicket. Charles holes out to mid-on. But what's this? Looks like Gul has overstepped and done so by a huge margin. Free hit. And Charles cashes in. The ball is full; Charles clears the front foot and goes over wide mid-on. Six. Charles is lucky to survive a run out chance next. A direct hit and he would have been on his way. Delport then gets a short delivery and pulls it away for a four. Lot of action in this over already. The next ball is played away towards mid-wicket. Zaman is quickly onto it. Single. The last ball is a juicy, juicy full toss. Charles helps himself to a six over wide long-on. A very expensive over, and worse, a chance of getting a wicket squandered. The highest score in the first two overs that a team has registered in the league so far.
Bengal Tigers 13/0 after 1 over
Some drama in the first ball itself. Irfan starts with a yorker on the legs. Johnson Charles at the non-striker's end was really interested in a run. He has run almost to the other end. The big seven-footer Irfan almost effected a rugby tackle on Charles in his effort to collect the ball. Charles is scampering back. Irfan has a shy and misses, but wait, the POakhtoons are appealing for obstruction of the field. The umpires consult and go upstairs. Not out says the third umpire. Right decision, you would say. Charles was in real danger of being taken off his feet by Irfan, he was not the culprit. Anyway, Irfan resumes. The4 next ball is played away towards mid-wicket. Good fielding at the fence by Imran Khan Junior. Two runs. The fifth ball is shortish and Charles clears the front leg and smashes a six at mid-wicket. Follows it up with a four on the leg side. 13 runs from the opening over.
The Bengal openers Cameron Delport and Johnson Charles are out in the middle. Mohammad Irfan starts off for the Pakhtoons.
Both teams observe a minute's silence for the victims of the terror attack on a Peshawar school on this day in 2014 that killed 141 people including 132 schoolchildren.
