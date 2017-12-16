LIVE T10 League at Sharjah, Pakhtoons vs Bengal Tigers, Cricket Score and Updates: Pakhtoons off to a good start

17:39 (IST)

Bengal Tigers 13/0 after 1 over

Some drama in the first ball itself. Irfan starts with a yorker on the legs. Johnson Charles at the non-striker's end was really interested in a run. He has run almost to the other end. The big seven-footer Irfan almost effected a rugby tackle on Charles in his effort to collect the ball. Charles is scampering back. Irfan has a shy and misses, but wait, the POakhtoons are appealing for obstruction of the field. The umpires consult and go upstairs. Not out says the third umpire. Right decision, you would say. Charles was in real danger of being taken off his feet by Irfan, he was not the culprit. Anyway, Irfan resumes. The4 next ball is played away towards mid-wicket. Good fielding at the fence by Imran Khan Junior. Two runs. The fifth ball is shortish and Charles clears the front leg and smashes a six at mid-wicket. Follows it up with a four on the leg side. 13 runs from the opening over.