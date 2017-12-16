LIVE T10 League at Sharjah, Pakhtoon Team vs Bengal Tigers, Cricket Score and Updates: Shahid Afridi's side look to maintain winning run

Hello and welcome to the third day's action of the T10 Cricket League taking place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE.

It's the third day for T10 Cricket League, and teams are all set to battle it out at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Saturday will see Shahid Afridi's Pakhtoons taking on Sarfraz Ahmed's Bengal Tigers. The next match is between Dinesh Chandimal's Team Sri Lanka Cricket and Kerala Kings, who are captained by Eoin Morgan. In the third match, Virender Sehwag's Maratha Arabians will face Punjabi Legends.

Saturday's final match will be a playoff for the 5th/6th place.

Earlier, the highlights was Shahid Afridi's hat-trick that lit up the opening night of the T10 League, helping his Pakhtoons side beat the Virender Sehwag-led Maratha Arabians by 25 runs.

Rilee Rossouw played a blinder to help his team Maratha Arabians clinch a thriller against Team Sri Lanka Cricket. He remained unbeaten on 49 as Rossouw's two sixes in the last balls saw Arabians chasing down a huge total of 125.

In another match, Aamer Yamin's scintillating all-round display helped Bengal Tigers to a three-wicket victory over Punjabi Legends,