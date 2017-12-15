LIVE T10 League at Sharjah, Maratha Arabians vs Team Sri Lanka cricket, Cricket Score and Updates: Rilee Rossouw's terrific knock helps Virender Sehwag side clinch a thrilller

Hello and welcome to the second day's action from the newly introduced T10 League which is being played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Today we have four matches. The first one is between Bengal Tigers and Punjabi Legends followed by Maratha Arabians vs Team Sri Lanka. The last two matches are between Punjabi Legends vs Kerala Kings and Pakhtoons vs Team Sri Lanka.

This is the second match of the day!

In the third encounter, Punjabi Legends will take on Kerala Kings

Punjabi Legends win the toss and they elect to bat first!

Pakistan's Aamer Yamin opens the bowling for the Tigers. They were as many as three chances in the first over. In the second ball, Luke Ronchi pulls one to the deep square-leg but the fielder misjudges it and it went for four. In the third ball, Ronchi hits one straight to mid-wicket but the fielder spills it. Nine runs came off the first over.

OUT! Ronchi departs in the first ball of the second over. He went for a slog in the second ball of the over as Anwar pulls off a blinder near the boundary. Ronchi goes after he scores 9. Umar Akmal comes to the crease and he smashes two fours in the over.

Shoaib Malik starts the third with two fours from first three balls. In the final ball of the over, Akmal hits one over mid-wicket of a six! Looks like Akmal is fine touch. Aamer is proving to be costly for his team.

Mujeeb bowls the fourth over and it's a decent one from the spinner. He concedes just five runs in five balls and Akmal pulls one to deep mid-wicket boundary fora four in the final ball.

Shoaib Malik starts the fifth over from Anwar Ali with a boundary over covers. Umar Akmal also scores responds with a four and six off full tosses in the third and fourth ball. Anwar gives away just one in last two balls but at the end, he concedes 17 runs from six balls.

Shoaib Malik shows no respect for Mujeeb as he smashes a four and a huge maximum in the third and four ball of the over. Mujeeb comes back well to concede just two runs from the last two balls.

Out! The dangerous Shoaib Malik departs after making 30. He makes room to cut Aamer Yamin but the batsman gets a big inside edge and the ball goes on to hit the stumps. He maintains his good form in the next four balls as he gives away just one run. Superb stuff from Aamer!

OUT! Mohammad Naveed bowls the 8th over and it's a great one. He concedes just four runs and takes the wicket of Carlos Brathwaite. The Windies all-rounder plays an awful slog and the ball lands straight into fielder's hand at the third man.

OUT! Akmal's short but good innings comes to an end after he hits one straight to long-off fielder. He departs after making 38 and De Lange grabs his second wicket of the day. He finishes the over strongly, conceding just 4 runs.

End of the innings! Anwar Ali bowls a terrific final. He traps Ravi Bopara in the first ball of the over and then shatters Misbah's stumps in the fourth ball. He gives away just eight runs as Bengal Tigers need exactly 100 to win the match.

Out! After scoring boundary from first ball, Charles gets run-out in the third ball. He tries for the second run but a good throw from the deep and bowler Faheem Ashraf's take gets the job done, Delport then pulls one over deep mid-wicket boundary for a four and ends the over with another pull that fetches four runs.

Chris Jordan bowls the second over and it turns out to be a decent one. Bengali Tigers manage to make just 4 runs in the first five balls and the in the final ball, Delport hits one boundary.

What an over by Hasan Ali! In his very first ball, Hasan removes Darren Bravo and in the next ball, he castles Delport's stumps. In the next four balls, he gives just five runs. Bengal Tigers are in deep trouble now having lost three wickets inside three overs.

Carlos Brathwaite gives away 14 runs from the first five balls but end the over with the wicket of Sarfraz. The Pakistan captain pulls one but fails to connect it properly and Bopara grabs a good catch at backward square leg.

Leg-spinner Usama Mir concedes 13 runs from his first over.From first three balls, Miller scores 10 runs including two boundaries over midwicket. Bengal Tigers need 47 more runs in five overs.

Faheem Ashraf returns to attack and bowls a good one. Apart from a four from Sammy in the fourth ball, others deliveries did not leak many runs. It's getting tougher for Bengal Tigers. David Miller is the key here.

Once again, Hasan Ali, once again, shows how he can turnaround the games with his spells. He shatters the stumps to send Sammy away and then Miller hits one high in the air as Faheem Ashraf takes a good catch under pressure. Just three runs came from Ali's over along with two vital wickets.

After a good over by Hasan Ali, Brathwaite concedes 18 runs thanks to three superb sixes from Aamer Yamin. The bowler has his revenge in the 5th ball by trapping Aamer in front of the wickets but now Bengal Tigers need 15 runs from 12 balls.

Anwar Ali's two sixes off Jordan almost finishes the match. The scores are level and they need one more run from the final over. Jordan's lengths didn't do the trick this time.

Usama Mir bowls the final over as Naveed finishes the game off with a six straight down the ground. A fantastic win for the Bengal Tigers, who did not lose their despite regular fall of wickets.

Virender Sehwag of Maratha Arabians win the toss the he elects to bowl first,

The next match is between Maratha Arabians and Team Sri Lanka Cricket.

​ OUT! Hardus Viljoen strikes in the very first over after Munaweera sends one straight to third man fielder. Despite the wicket, Viljoen concedes 14 runs. B Rajapaksa finishes the over with a six over square-leg.

​Mohammad Amir gives away 11 runs in his first over, including two fours fours. Rajapaksa smashes one over covers in the third ball while Chandimal pulls one over short midwicket.

​ Out! Viljoen sends back dangerous-looking Rajapaksa. The batsman cuts a wide delivery but takes a good low catch inside the circle. Rilee Rossouw. Shehan Jayasuriya joins Chandimal in the middle and soon smashes back to back fours to end the over.

Runs keep coming for Sri Lanka. Imad Wasim looks our of sorts as Jayasuriya and Chandimal ​smash 23 runs in the over. Jayasiriya hits two huge sixes over the midwicket while Chandimal comes up with two fours in the last two balls.

No respite for Maratha Arabians as Zahoor Khan gave away 13 runs in his first over. Jayasuriya plays a cheeky paddle shot for a boundary in the third ball, Chandimal, on the other hand, smashes a short ball towards fine-leg for a six.

OUT! Good over from Dwayne Bravo as he removes Jayasuriya for 28. Jayasuriya comes down the track but completely misses a slow, dipping ball. He gives away just 5 runs.

Good over from Van der Merwe consdering the state of the match. He concedes 11 runs as Sri Lanka found him hard to hit. However, Rambukwella manages to hit two boundaries in the over.

Rambukwella shows his power in the big stage. Two sixes in Mohammad Amir's along with a no ball and a wide. Rambukwella nails one over long-off and follows it up with a powerful pull over midwicket.

​ OUT! Another slower one and another wicket. Bravo's delivery completely bamboozles Rambukwella as he departs after playing a good knock of 28. Apart from one four, Bravo bowls a decent over.

​ OUT! Another slower one and another wicket. Bravo's delivery completely bamboozles Rambukwella as he departs after playing a good knock of 28. Apart from one four, Bravo bowls a decent over.

​ End of the innings! Van der Merwe bowls a good final over as he concedes just 8 runs. T de Silva hits one four in the over while skipper Chandimal remains unbeaten on 37.

​Vishwa Fernando removes the dangerous Kamran Akmal in the first over. Akmal makes room to smash a back of the length ball but misses it completely. Just four runs from the first over.

​Shehan Jayasuriya bowls the second over. Hales gets going in the second ball with a four over bowler's head. Rossouw then picks up a slower ball and hits a huge six. Costly over by Jayasuriya.

​Hales is looking in good form. After smashing a four over mid on, Hales lofts one over mid-off for a six. He then gets a thick outside edge for another four as Madushanka concedes 15 runs in his first over.

​​The Arabians cross the 50-run mark in the fourth over. Hales, once again, shows his class. Hales flicks the first ball towards the fine-leg and then Rossouw smashes a six over covers. The deep fielder drops the catch as he slips. Hales then uses his legs to hit another boundary over fine-leg. Good over for the Maratha Arabians.

​​ OUT! Finally a much needed breakthrough! Hales flicks one straight off Madushanka to deep squareleg fielder and he goes after making 32, Madushanka ends the over strongly, giving away just five runs.

​​Another good over from Sri Lanka Cricket. T de Silva concedes just one four and total of 9 runs. The Arabians need 58 more in 24 balls.

​​Costly over by Lahiru Madushanka. Van der Merve picks the slower one and deposits it in the stands over mid-wickets while Rossouw also hits one six by going down on his knees and sending it to fine-leg stands.

​​ OUT! Scintillating stuff! Rambukwella gets rid of Van der Merve but also gives away 16 runs in the over. Rossouw ends the over with a six over long on and they now need 27 from last two overs,

​​ TWO BIG WICKETS! Fernando turns around the game. First Whiteley fails to make it to the crease he gets run out and then Bravo finds the fielder at long-off. Maratha Arabians need 16 runs from the last over. Can they do it?

​​ WHAT A WIN FOR MARATHA ARABIANS! Rossouw remains unbeaten till the end and smashes two six in last two balls to the clinch the match for his team. Imad Wasim starts the over with a six and then it was all Rossouw's show.

Day 1 report: Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi's hat-trick lit up the opening night of the inaugural T10 League here, helping his Pakhtoons side beat the Virender Sehwag-led Maratha Arabians by 25 runs.

In the tournament opener, Kerala Kings rode on Irish Paul Stirling's unbeaten 66 to beat Bengal Tigers by eight wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium here on Thursday.

Afridi claimed the hat-trick with the first three balls to break the backbone of the Arabians, who were on track with England's Alex Hales striking a 26-ball unbeaten 57, in their chase of 122.

The explosive Pakistani leg-spinner's victims included South Africa's Rilee Rossouw, who holed out to Afridi's first ball, caught by a fine diving catch at long-on by Najibullah Zadran before his second delivery trapped West Indian Dwayne Bravo plumb in front.

Sehwag became the third victim of Afridi's hat-trick, trapped in front by an in-dipping slider.

Interestingly, this was Hales' first outing since the incident outside a Bristol nightclub that led to him and all-rounder Ben Stokes' suspension from England duty.

With inputs from IANS