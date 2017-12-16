LIVE T10 League at Sharjah, Maratha Arabians vs Punjabi Legends, Cricket Score and Updates: Ronchi counter-attacks after Akmal's wicket

Zahir Khan to bowl the last over. Dawson gets two sixes off the first two balls. 5 needed off 4 balls. This turns the game, doesn't it? The Pakhtoons are scampering for every run. A push and two runs taken. The match is slipping away from the Tigers. Single. Smith pulls the next ball and the scores are level. The fielders are being called in. The last ball is punched away by Dawson through the gap at point and that's the win for Pakhtoons. Pakhtoons win by 6 wickets. Sarfraz hits the stumps in disappointment. May get a call from the match referee for that. Having an inexperienced bowler for the last over may not have been a great strategy.

Toss time for the next match. Kerala Kings vs Team Sri Lankan Cricket. Dinesh Chandimal calls correctly and elects to bat.

Liam Dawson of the Pakhtoons wins the Man of the Match award for an all-round show against the Bengal Tigers.

There comes the Sri Lankan openers. Dilshan Munaweera and captain Dinesh Chandimal at the crease. Sohail Tanvir to start off proceedings for the Kerala Kings.

The first ball is driven gently to cover. Bit of a fumble. A quick single. The third ball is wide outside off. The batsman chases. No connection. The next ball is wide again. The batsman finds the fielder. The next ball is hit to the fielder too. The Lankans are trying to force the pace, can't find the gap. Ramp shot off the last ball. Over the 'keeper. Four. Good end to the over.

Wahab Riaz bowls the second over. Runs coming just in singles. Kerala won't mind that. Chandimal tries to go past mid-on. No timing. Can't find the gap. Only four runs from that over. That's priceless in T10 cricket.

Liam Plunkett into the attack. Errs in line. Way down the leg side and beats the 'keeper to the boundary. Munaweera goes over the in-field and collects a boundary next. Right from the middle of the bat. Tries a similar shot off the next ball. No connection. Makes room then but the bowler follws him. Cramped for space. A couple of leg byes and then a slower delivery. Munaweera beaten. Off-cutter from Plunkett there. Munaweera throws his bat at the last ball of the over and the ball flies to third man. Four.

Emrit into the attack. Beats Munaweera's pulls and the ball is not too far from the stumps. The Lankans have hit a rut. Something's gotta give. Munaweera tries a cheeky shot, doesn't connect. Rapped on the pads and it's plumb. Munaweera out LBW. That would have crashed into off and middle. Bhanuka Rajapaksa is the new man in. Leaves the first delivery alone outside off. That is the Powerplay gone. Not utilised too well by the Lankans.

Pollard into the attack. A white pigeon is flying around the stadium. Chandimal gets one away towards wide long. Good fielding in the deep by Shakib. Chandimal is, however, all at sea. Not being able to connect too many. Plays oe to the leg side. One hand off the handle. Not played with conviction. Gets a boundary nevertheless. Tries to force the pace again. Finds the fielder. And with that the players disperse for a strategic timeout.

Plunkett starts after the strategic timeout. Bhanuka beaten off the next ball. Tries to cut. Misses. Good carry to the 'keeper. Bhanuka gets a four next. Over extra over and into the fence. Hurried by the next ball. Tennis ball bounce. The fifth ball is slow, but wrong line that. Chandimal goes down on one knee and gets it away to the fine leg fence. Collects another boundary. Gets the ball over the fine leg fielder. Nearly a Nataraj shot. Good over for the Lankans.

Bhanuka gets two consecutive sixes off Pollard. Attacking the area between cover and mid-on. The Lankans are getting a good move on. A cutter beats Bhanuka. That ball almost never arrived. Pollard follows it up with a quicker one. Bhanuka tries a ramp shot. Misses. Gets a cold stare from Pollard. The fifth ball produces a mix-up. Chandimal runs into Pollard as the bowler was trying to field the ball on his follow-through. Pollard shies at the stumps. Chandimal had given up. Pollard missses and Chandimal is safe. Waqar Younis and his family is in the syadium. The last ball is smashes by Chandimal for a six.

Riaz into the attack. The first ball is hit for four. Riaz comes back with a fine yorker. Then messes everything up. Oversteps and Bhanuka squeezes the the ball to the fence at third man. No ball and it is a free hit. Bhanuka swings but misses one on the leg side. Free hit doesn't help the Lankans. Full toss from Riaz. Bhanuka is on the charge. He looks a good prospect for Sri Lankan cricket. Single to deep point. The last ball is a bouncer and Chandimal hooks and fetches a boundary. 14 runs come from that over.

Tanvir to Bhanuka. Slower delivery, back of a length. Bhanuka swings and is early into the shot. BOWLED! Off pole knocked back. A good hand nevertheless from Bhanuka. Gave the Lankan innings some sort of momentum. The drummers are having a field day. Shehan Jayasuriya is the new man in. Misses the first ball and manages to get himself run out then. There was no need for that second run. Mindless running between the wickets. Rambukwella comes in. Tanvir bowls a fantastic yorker. Nothing much that Chandimal could have done there. Chandimal walks across the stumps and turns one past the short fine leg fielder and collects a boundary. Six runs and two wickets in that over.

Emrit to bowl the last over. Rambukwella pulls the first ball of the over for six. Length ball disappears. That was from the foot of the blade, and looks like the bat is broken. Goes over wide long-on with the new bat. Six again. This man is big and strong and can hit a long ball. Goes down the ground. Single at long-on. Chandimal goes airborne towards long-on. Nice catch by Plunkett at the fence jumping up, but can't keep he balance. Throws the ball back as he falls down. Saved five runs there did Plunkett. The next ball is a full toss and dispatched over the ropes straight by Rambukwella. The last ball produces a bye. Good, strong finish in the end for the Lankans. Rambukwella gave them a much-needed push with a six-ball 20 not out. This is a challenging total.

Paul Stirling and Chadwick Walton to open the Kerala innings. Vishwa Fernando has the new ball.

The first ball is driven to point. No run. Caught on the creae and rapped on the pads on the second ball. Big appeal. Not given. Would have pitched outside leg stump. Gets a boundary next with a whipped shot to mid-wicket. Goes straight on the next ball. Consecutive boundaries for Walton. A brilliant drive then, but straight to the fielder. Positive start for the Kings.

Shehan Jayasuriya. Stirling ries to send the first ball into outer space. The ball goes high up into the night sky. Easily caught. Kings lose their first wicket.

Shehan Madushanka into the attack. Stirling ries to send the first ball into outer space. The ball goes high up into the night sky. Easily caught. Kings lose their first wicket. The batsmen had crossed and Walton will face the next ball. Flicks it away to the fence at mid-wicket. Gets another boundary in the same direction. Not too far from the fielder at mid-wicket. Would have been a great catch. Gets a short of a length delivery. That ball is high and handsome and into the stands. Beautifully hit, so easy on the eye is Walton. One foot off the ground and a swivel. Goes over extra cover. Spanked for four. And another four. On the pads and turned past short fine-leg. Very expensive over.

Lahiru Madushanka into the attack. Walton hits one in the air. Just short of the fielder in the deep. Almost gets run out off the next ball. Good over that for the Lankans after the mayhem in the preceding over. Just fours runs from it.

Kasun Madushanka comes in now. Madushankas galore. Starts off with a low full toss. Walton clears the in-field for a couple. Kasun to Eoin Morgan. BOWLED 'EM! Trying to play his characteristic heave towards wide mid-on. Chops it onto his stumps. Out for 1. Huge wicket that. Big Kieron Pollard strides in. Walton meanwhile keeps going. Square drive over cover. No stopping that. Great placement. Four. And launches into the next. Full toss and six! More height than distance on that but enough to clear the ropes at mid-wicket. 61 needed off 36 balls now. Powerplay completed.

Wanindu Hasaranga into the attack. Pollard withdraws. Something seems to have fallen into his eye. Two singles and then Pollard goes straight and sends the ball almost into the commentary box. Goes over the top again. Over long-on. Didn't get all of it. 'Catch' is the call, but maybe someone beyond the ropes can attempt one. Six again. A single and a dot ball off the next two balls. The Kings have made solid progress. And that's the strategic timeout.

The players make their way out of the ground as it begins to drizzle a bit.

Back after the rain break. The target revised to 91 off 8 overs. Vishwa Fernando to Pollard. The 100th six in this format. Hammered over long-on. Short-pitched. Came a bit slower than Pollard expected. Another short ball. A half-tracker really. Pollard pulls it over square leg. Now runs required is less than balls left. Fernando comes round the wicket. Goes between Pollard's pads and his leg stump. How did that not knock the leg stump out of the ground? Another huge six at mid-wicket for Pollard. 19 runs off that over. Five needed off 12 balls.

Shehan Madushanka to bowl the penultimate over and is hammered for six off the first ball. And that's game, set and match for the Kerala Kings. Pollard hammered the bowlers to all parts. Unbeaten 40 off 12 balls for the West Indian. Walton played some attractive shots too.

Toss: Maratha Arabians' stand-in skipper Imad Wasim spins the coin. Punjabi Legends captain Misbah-ul-Haq wins the toss and elects to bowl. In T10 cricket it is better to plan a chase, says Misbah. Arabians' regular skipper Virender Sehwag is out with back spasms.

Kerala Kings all-rounder Kieron Pollard wins the Man of the Match for his performance against Team Sri Lankan Cricket.

Alex Hales and Kamran Akmal stride out to the centre for the Maratha Arabians. Faheem Ashraf to open the bowling for the Punjabi Legends.

Ashraf to Kamran Akmal. Pakistani to Pakistani. The first ball is slashed over backward point for a four. Not far away from the outstretched hands of the fielder. Good start for the Arabians though. Drama off the next ball. Short of a length delivery. Akmal pulls, but is hurried into the shot. Doesn't connect properly. The ball almost trickled onto the stumps. Akmal somehow prevents the ball from running onto the stumps. But Hales is almost at the striker's end. Ashraf collects and throws down the stumps at the other end. Hales out without facing a ball. Kamran gets a boundary away. Horrendous fielding by Kamran's brother Umar at the square leg boundary. Four. Then a wicket! Kamran hits one straight to the fielder at mid-off. Asghar Stanikzai comes in and jumps out. Inside edge. Four. Not great thinking from the Afghan player. Tries to attack the next ball too. No room to play that shot. A breathless over comes to an end.

Rilee Rossouw and Stanikzai at the crease. Dawlat Zadran into the attack. Four and six. Inexperience of the Afghan bowler showing. Short of a length and pulled with disdain by Rossouw. The third delivery cramps Rossouw for room. Through him. Goes between Rossouw's pads and leg stump. Zadran goes through Rossouw again off the next ball. The next ball is short and on the leg side and the ball beats Luke Ronchi behind the stumps and runs to the fence. Rossouw gives the charge on the last ball of the over. Doesn't time it as well as he would have liked. Beats the diving fielder at mid-on. Four to end the over.

Some drizzle again. The rain has got a bit heavier. The players are going off again. The covers are coming on. Play stopped after 2.2 overs. Maratha Arabians are 31/2.

Not much of a rain break. The rain has gone away. The players are out on the field.

Hasan Ali to Stanikzai. Heaved away to the boundary. Stanikzai tries a heave again, beaten by pace. Rain stops play, but we are back in no time. What would that break do to the batsmen's concentration? Rossouw is not perturbed at all. Six and four. A pick up for six with authority, and gets one through the gap behind square on the off side. And then a massive six to finish. That's on the roof. That's 103 metres long. 23 runs of that over.

Stanikzai gets a yorker, but edges it to the boundary at third man. This is T10 cricket for you. Slower ball and Stanikzai sends it way in the air. Doesn't time it at all. Falls safely at wide long-on. A couple taken. The next ball is in the slot for Stanikzai and he takes a good, clean swing at it. The ball sails over the ropes at wide mid-on. Stanikzai's batting would give any coach a heart attack but it's effective! Gets a single and gives Rossouw the strike. A full delivery and he tries to squeeze it through backward point and short third man. Half-stopped. That was headed to the boundary. Good work by the fielder there. The last ball is in the slot for Stanikzai to have a swing again. Boundary backward of square. What an over for the Arabians. Powerplay completed.

Ashraf back into the attack. Rossouw walks across the stumps and blasts him through cover. But there is a man in the deep. Only a single. Ashraf gives the Legends a breakthrough as he gets rid of Stanikzai. The Afghan drags the ball onto his stumps. Was playing high risk cricket and paid the price in the end. Strategic timeout taken at the fall of that wicket.

Ashraf back into the attack. Rossouw walks across the stumps and blasts him through cover. But there is a man in the deep. Only a single. Ashraf gives the Legends a breakthrough as he gets rid of Stanikzai. The Afghan drags the ball onto his stumps. Was playing high risk cricket and paid the price in the end. Strategic timeout btaken at the fall of that wicket. Ross Whiteley comes into the crease. Gets a short delivery. Almost chops it back onto the stumps. The ball is tantalisingly close to the stumps. Wrong-foots the wicket-keeper to the boundary. The batsmen re going for a quick single and the fielder at extra cover has a shy at the stumps at the non-striker's end. Whiteley was not ever in the screen when the throw came in. Direct hit would have had him. Meanwhile Rossouw going strong. Slices a boundary at baackward point. An attacking shot off the last ball. Single.

Sohail and Arbaaz Khan are here and they are sitting with the Great Khali. Ravi Bopara comes into the attack. Bopara is a seasoned campainer, but gets cut through backward point for four. Ten runs from that over.

Dawlat Zadran to Rossouw. The first ball is full in in the slot. Rossouw launches into it. SIX! That's the fastest fifty in the competition so far. Fifty off 18 balls. Points to his wrists as if he is pointing to a watch. It's all about timing, Rossouw would have been saying and he is mighty right. Zadran comes back well with the next two balls. Spoils the good work with a wide then. Followed by a full and wide one outside off. Rossouw guides it over the ropes at long-off. Arabians bring up 100 in style. Smashes the next one, but straight to long-on. Whiteley gets one on the splice of the bat and the ball goes straight up. The catch is taken. Whiteley is out.

Reolof Van Der Merwe is the new man in the middle. Hasan Ali to bowl the eighth over. Slower one and Rossouw welcomes him by lofting the ball over backward square leg for a six. A full delivery. A single for Rossouw. Full and wide. Van Der Merwe tries a drive, but can't connect. But it doesn't take him long to fetch a boundary. Slashes one through backward point. Rossouw tries a reverse paddle sweep off the last ball. Can't get it away.

Chris Jordan to bowl the penultimate over. Low full toss. Van Der Merwe can't get it away. Rossouw slashes over the in-field. Can't it the boundary he was looking for. Rossouw sends sailing towards the long-on fence. Big and tall Carlos Brathwaite takes a fine catch right on the fence. Kept his balance and was careful not to step on the rope. Rossouw departs after a blistering 67 off 27. Dwayne Bravo strides in. Van Der Merwe gets possessed by the spirit of Brendon McCullum and guides a near-yorker past short fine leg, while tumbling over. Extraordinary shot. Tries it again, but can't pull it off this time around. That shot takes years to perfect. Bravo is off the mark with an uppish drive to long-off.

Bopara to bowl the last over. Starts with a wide, but comes back well with a slower ball that took ages to arrive. And again! Van Der Merwe swings, but to no avail. Wide again. Van Der Merwe heaves one towards long-on. Slower delivery doing the trick. The ball went miles in the air, but didn't get the distance. Umar Akmal completes the catch in the deep. Van Der Merwe out. Bravo on strike, with the batsmen crossing over while that ball was in the air. Gets a couple of the fifth ball. A better throw cpould have had the batsmen in trouble. A slower delivery to end. A fine last over from the highly experienced Bopara. Just six runs from that over. The first 5 over of the Arabian innings went for 59 runs and the next 5 only for 51. But a very stiff target for the Punjabi Legends nevertheless.

Luke Ronchi and Umar Akmal to open the batting for the Legends. Imad Wasim has the ball for the Arabians.

Wasim to Ronchi. Off the mark straightaway. Umar Akmal takes strike with his brother chirping away behind the stumps. Goes over extra cover. Rossouw gives chase and pulls the ball inside the ropes. The Arabians concede four byes. Nine runs from the opening over.

Viljoen into the attack. Ronchi goes dead straight back over the top and collect four. Viljoen comes back and hits Akmal on the helmet with a well-directed short ball. Akmal was late into the shot. Ronchi moves outside leg, gives himself room and hits inside out for four. Repeats the shot and gets the same result. 15 runs from that over.

Mohammad Amir into the attack. Akmal tries to go over mid-on. Caught by Imad Wasim at the edge of the 30-yard circle. First wicket down for the Legends. Shoaib Malik comes in. Ronchi almost gets himself out, but gets a four instead. Just out of reach of the cover fielder. Amir is unlucky. The Legends steal a bye as Ronchi misses a slower one, but Kamran misfields behind the stumps. Malik walks across the stumps. Amir is interested. Can't give that out.

Viljoen continues. A hat-trick of boundaries for Ronchi. One through mid-wicket, the next vtwo on the off side. Gives the charge, Viljoen bangs it in and almost knocks Ronchi's head off. Good aggression from the bowler after getting some stick. The next ball gets big on the batsman too. Ronchi plays it like a tennis forehand. Six! Hits the ropes on the full. Powerplay completed.

Van Der Merwe into the attack. Ronchi gets a full toss and slaps it straight past for a boundary. Maratha Arabians have to win to qualify for the semi-final. The Legends can lose, but can still make it to the next stage. For that they need to score at least 115. Five singles and a four in that over, and the players go to discuss strategy.

Hello and welcome to the third day's action of the T10 Cricket League taking place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE.

Pitch report: It's a pitch that is excellent for batting. The conditions are bright. Any target can be chased down. It is a beautiful surface. Win the toss and bat first should be the call.

Toss: Pakhtoons captain Shahid Afridi spins the coin and calls correctly. Invites the Tigers to have a bat.

Preview: It's the third day for T10 Cricket League, and teams are all set to battle it out at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Saturday will see Shahid Afridi's Pakhtoons taking on Sarfraz Ahmed's Bengal Tigers. The next match is between Dinesh Chandimal's Team Sri Lanka Cricket and Kerala Kings, who are captained by Eoin Morgan. In the third match, Virender Sehwag's Maratha Arabians will face Punjabi Legends.

Saturday's final match will be a playoff for the 5th/6th place.

Earlier, the highlights was Shahid Afridi's hat-trick that lit up the opening night of the T10 League, helping his Pakhtoons side beat the Virender Sehwag-led Maratha Arabians by 25 runs.

Rilee Rossouw played a blinder to help his team Maratha Arabians clinch a thriller against Team Sri Lanka Cricket. He remained unbeaten on 49 as Rossouw's two sixes in the last balls saw Arabians chasing down a huge total of 125.

In another match, Aamer Yamin's scintillating all-round display helped Bengal Tigers to a three-wicket victory over Punjabi Legends,